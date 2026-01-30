Out With Fall Semester, In With Spring Semester – 5 Habits To Change For A New Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everything is new — new year, new month and of course, new semester.

Looking back at last semester, there were a lot of things I was really proud of: I went to a school eight hours away from my small hometown, got involved in many clubs and even made some really great friends. However, many relate to having things and habits that need improvement in the upcoming semester. These top five hacks will surely encourage you to put your best foot forward for the new year and this new semester.

Taking Naps And Going To Bed Late Are Out Photo by Kinga Cichewicz from Unsplash Now, this is a topic I can genuinely talk from the heart on, and I just had to put it first on this list. I am a huge advocate for not going back to your bed after the first few classes you have. Once you go back into your room, you’re more inclined to sleep, which leads to unplanned naps that keep you up late. Without proper sleep, you’re not set up for a great day; it sets you up for failure. Avoid going back to bed; go to bed at a proper time and be energized to actually accomplish the things you want and need to do. Let’s Get Physical Photo by Marta Wave from Pexels Especially during the darker, colder months, staying active is one of the best ways to improve mood and mental health, setting the stage for overall success in a semester. Movement and physical activity have all sorts of benefits. Not only are you physically becoming the shape you want to be in, but it also releases endorphins that create happiness and decrease cortisol, the hormone responsible for stress. Whether it’s dedicating time to a fun workout class, a walk with friends or picking up a new sports club, exercise will surely help you build positive habits this semester. (Type) A Comes First In The Alphabet For A Reason Photo by Jess Bailey from Unsplash While I am definitely not the messiest person in the world, I know I need to work on my organizational skills in my academic life. With the many classes college students are taking, it’s easy to miss an assignment at the bottom of Canvas announcements. Keeping organized with to-do lists, calendars and timers can be your best friend when it’s time to get back into the grind of an academic semester. So, charming ideas for semester master lists (all assignments for the semester in one place) can be found on Instagram/TikTok, along with some hacks to make sure you look at your to-do lists more often. Not only does better organization keep everything in place, but it can also help you feel less stressed and less likely to forget anything. . Not Getting The Grades You Want? Try New Study Methods Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels I was the type of person who never really studied for exams, yet still managed to get pretty good grades. That was, before I started college at least. With so much free time in the day and classes moving at a fast pace, studying effectively and efficiently is essential for achieving that dream 4.0 and excelling. If just using flashcards and writing notes wasn’t enough last semester, it may be time to find new study methods that work for your particular learning style. Everyone learns differently, and finding strategies that help you retain knowledge most effectively will be worth it. A quick TikTok or Google search can cover different methods and how to do them, and then you can start experimenting to see what works better. . Last But Not Least, Branch Outside Your Friends Photo by Womanizer Toys from Unsplash Friends are the key to a successful college experience — the people you surround yourself with are supporting you here through thick and thin while you are working towards shaping your future self. Some of us may have amazing friends who will stick around, some may have friends they can talk to on the phone and some of us are still trying to find the girls we call our family.

No matter what, the final piece of advice is to reach out to more people. You never know the people you may find in college, and you don’t want to limit yourself to a small group. Always be kind to people, always make those connections and you never know what it will blossom into.