Reality television has slowly been taking over the entertainment world since the early 2000s. Seeing real people doing real things is interesting for audiences. Deciding if things are scripted or real is the joy in watching these “pointless” shows — a simple, leisurely pleasure.

We all know the shows like “Survivor” — remember when MTV was producing all different reality shows? We all definitely remember the “Jersey Shore” era. Before our everyday streaming services, people were excited for new episodes to play on their channels weekly and it just doesn’t hit the same anymore.

The reality of reality TV is that it never went away and will probably never go away. There are plenty of old and new reality television shows that are still worth the watch, I promise. Here are my top five most underrated reality shows.

“Dance Moms” The hit reality TV show “Dance Moms” will always be a staple in my rewatched shows. The nine-season show features a young all-girl team of competitive dancers, coached by the infamous Abby Lee Miller. The drama between the moms of the dancers is the real plot of the show. “Dance Moms” has been on my TV since I was around eight years old. Though there is a new season of “Dance Moms” with a new dance team, mom group and head coach, I personally wouldn’t say it’s as good as the early seasons. The original show is worth checking out if you’re looking for a nostalgic watch. “Summer House” “Summer House” is definitely a hidden gem in the world of reality television. It is another nine-season show that follows a group of friends who rent out a summer house in the Hamptons. The friends work in New York City during the week and travel the South Hamptons on the weekend. The show is filled with partying and a touch of drama that keeps you wanting more. “Summer House” is a quick and easy show to watch if you want something binge-worthy. “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Like I mentioned before, “Jersey Shore” is a show that brings us back to our childhoods, even if we probably shouldn’t have been watching it so young. “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is a spinoff that reminds us why the original was such a hit. The show came out in 2018 and is now on its seventh season. The reality TV show is set up similarly to the original “Jersey Shore” where the original cast are all together in a different place each season. What makes it so fun is that the cast members are all grown now, some even having kids, so it’s like a grown-up version of the show we once loved. Look out for familiar faces and special guests when watching this drama. MTV “The Voice” If you want to switch it up from the typical drama-filled reality TV shows, “The Voice” is a fun option. I am not a singer by any means, but this show takes the singing game show format and puts a twist on it. There are multiple rounds for singers to compete for a record deal with their chosen celebrity coaches and the competition, especially from the most recent season, is incredible. Now, this show is exactly one you can binge-watch as there are 26 seasons and counting, and it’s honestly worth the watch each season. Each one has new judges, with some returning– like Adam Levine. There is a ton of comedic relief and less drama, which makes it easy to watch and want more of. “Vanderpump Rules” My final pick for the most underrated reality TV shows is “Vanderpump Rules.” The show stars the famous Lisa Vanderpump, who was featured on other shows like “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She owns several locations all of the United States but is most famously known for “Sur” where the show takes place. All her staff’s lives are followed in and out of the restaurant, making for one of the most entertaining shows on television. There are 11 seasons, plus a new one coming out soon. If you’ve never seen this show and want a comedy and drama filled series, watch it.

Choosing a new show to watch is never easy, so sometimes it’s fun to fall back on some oldies from your childhood, but it’s always fun to watch something new. Reality TV isn’t for everyone, but these shows keep their audiences engaged. Even though reality TV can be seen as pointless and not worthwhile, sometimes we just want entertainment, and that’s OK!