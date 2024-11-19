The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” was announced, longtime fans of the original series were ecstatic at the idea of reuniting with the Russo family.

Many of us grew up enchanted by the humor, heart and magic of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” so the prospect of diving back into that world was thrilling. However, after watching the first season of the new show, it’s clear that while “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” captures glimpses of the magic, it falls short in several key areas.

Here are my takes on the highs, lows, and lingering questions this new installment left us with.

A Charming but Underwhelming Return to Magic

One thing is clear: “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” isn’t a terrible show.

It has its moments and introduces a fresh storyline that brings some charm to the legacy. However, when you measure it against the original series, it feels like a lighter, less impactful version of what we loved.

Where the original show seamlessly blended humor, family dynamics and magic, this new series doesn’t quite capture the same balance, often leaving viewers feeling both nostalgic and underwhelmed.

The charm of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” lies in its magical premise, its relatable family dynamics and the coming-of-age stories sewn into its spellbinding plots.

We grew to care about Alex, Justin and Max not just because they were wizards but because they felt like a real family navigating both magical and mundane challenges. In contrast, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place“ tries to expand on the original without bringing back the warmth and depth that made it a fan favorite.

While it’s fun to see familiar characters return, the show feels like it’s struggling to decide whether to capture that nostalgic spirit or carve out a new path for a younger audience.

Unanswered Questions and Lost Characters

One of the biggest disappointments for fans of the original is the number of unresolved questions surrounding beloved characters.

For instance, what happened to Justin’s relationship with Juliet? Their romance was a central part of the original series and leaving fans in the dark about their fate feels like a missed opportunity.

The same goes for Alex and Mason as well as Harper and Zeke. Did these relationships stand the test of time? Are they still a part of the characters’ lives?

Unfortunately, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place“ gives us little insight into these lingering mysteries, which were left unresolved when the original show concluded.

There’s also the curious mystery of Justin’s children. The fact that they don’t possess magical abilities has left fans perplexed.

In the original series, magic was passed down through the Russo family with Justin, Alex and Max all possessing powers. So why wouldn’t Justin’s children inherit these abilities?

This unexplained detail has fans speculating about possible reasons, but it’s frustrating that the show doesn’t address this directly. Is it a plot device to create tension or an oversight? Whatever the reason, fans, including myself, are left wanting answers that they may not get.

From Wizard to Principal

One of the more unexpected developments is Justin’s new career as a middle school principal.

It’s a far cry from the ambitious, rule-abiding wizard we remember, who was willing to go to any lengths to prove himself as the family wizard. Seeing Justin in this role raises many questions about what happened in his life post-graduation.

Why did he not try harder to keep his magical career? Did something happen that made him want to put down his wand for good or is there a deeper story behind his new life as a principal? This new direction feels like a watered-down version of Justin’s character.

In the original film, he was known for his intellectual and magical prowess. He wasn’t just a rule follower; he was someone who took pride in his abilities and constantly sought to prove himself.

Reducing him to a school principal without much backstory feels like a disservice to his character’s development. I would rather see him using his skills in a magical setting or teaching magic in a way that pays homage to his character’s growth and achievements.

The Target Audience Dilemma

A major point of contention among fans is the show’s ambiguous target audience. “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place“ seems torn between catering to original fans who are now young adults and attracting a new and younger audience unfamiliar with the Russos’ original adventures. This indecision creates an uneven tone that may alienate both groups.

Fans who grew up with the original series are now in their twenties and would likely appreciate a more mature, nuanced continuation of the story. Aiming the show at this demographic, perhaps with a more serialized, in-depth plot, could have allowed it to capture a similar magic to that of “Girl Meets World or Raven’s Home”— which successfully balanced nostalgia with fresh and relevant themes.

On the other hand, younger viewers may find it challenging to connect with a series rooted in characters and storylines that they don’t fully recognize.

For those who didn’t watch the original, the show may lack the context needed to appreciate its nuances, and the absence of today’s current trends may make it feel dated rather than timeless.

season two?

Despite its flaws, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” has potential if it can address some of the issues that have left fans feeling disappointed.

A second season could be the perfect opportunity to bring back beloved characters, explore the fates of relationships like Alex and Mason’s, and answer lingering questions about Justin’s family and magical lineage.

I would love to see Harper, Max and even Zeke make guest appearances that bring back the heart and humor of the original show.

A deeper dive into Justin’s character and why he ended up as a school principal would also be a welcome development, potentially giving his storyline the nuance it deserves.

The creators could also benefit from establishing a clearer target audience, either embracing the nostalgia and maturity that longtime fans would appreciate or leaning into the whimsy and accessibility of a younger-focused storyline.

By deciding who this show is really for, they could bring more focus and cohesion to future episodes, delivering a more satisfying experience for viewers.

Final thoughts

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” brings fans back to the magical world they loved, but it doesn’t fully capture the charm of the original.

Seeing familiar faces is a treat and the new characters add fresh energy, but the show feels like it’s missing some of the heart that made the original special.

Longtime fans will enjoy the nostalgia, though they may be left wishing for more answers about the original characters and their stories. If there’s a second season, the show has a chance to dig deeper by bringing back more of the original cast, answering old questions and building stronger storylines.

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” may not match the magic of the original just yet, but it’s still a fun watch that reminds us why we loved the Russos in the first place. With a little more focus, it could grow into a worthy follow-up that fans would truly embrace.