As a young girl on stage, I could never imagine that there would be a time in my life when I would refer to myself as a retired dancer.

I had danced in the same studio since I was 4 years old, meeting some of my best friends and the most amazing teachers along the way.

After finishing my last competition season over a year ago, I have learned many things about myself and my character. While I could never have become the person I am today without dance, this last year taught me how to survive without it.

Dance taught me to be confident

While I had my fair share of moments when I did not feel super confident about my body, dance taught me to be comfortable in front of large groups of people. Being able to perform on stage in front of judges, family and strangers has been one of the biggest challenges. Dancing always gave me the biggest rush of adrenaline, allowing me to do my signature facial expressions during my dances. This adrenaline rush taught me to pursue my major in broadcast journalism since I get the same rush in front of the camera. Without dance, I am not sure I would have been able to find the one thing I have such an intense passion for.

The friends you make are forever

The friends and connections I made through dance have been some of the strongest bonds I have ever made. Even after leaving for college, my relationships with the girls my age and those younger than me have stayed the same. While I am no longer in the studio every night or at competitions to cheer them on, I feel that they always know I'm there for them in spirit. A bond created by dance is different than every other bond, and these are girls that are going to be in my life forever.

Rejection is not the end

When I got to Penn State, I was excited to try out for a dance team here. During the second week of classes, my friend and I tried out and got rejected. While I believed it would be the end of the world if I got rejected, it proved to be a rejection I needed. Dance had become a part of me, and getting rejected from one team did not mean I lost that passion. Rejection meant redirection, allowing myself to join more clubs about my major and look at other teams that would fit my schedule better.

All cardio is not the same

Each year at the competition, my dances were notoriously back to back, leaving little time for me to change costumes and fix my hair. I always took these short breaks with as much confidence as possible, sprinting from the backstage area to the dressing room as fast as humanly possible. I learned quickly at college that being able to perform on stage full-out for three minutes is not the same as the cardio around campus. Nothing could have prepared me for walking five miles a day, climbing countless stairs and still finding time in my busy schedule to head to the gym. Dance also taught me that I will never become a runner because dancing and running are not even close to being the same kind of cardio.

there is not another feeling like dancing at your childhood studio

Even getting the chance to dance with your friends at parties or reserving a room at the gym to practice will not come close to the feeling of dancing at your studio. Getting the chance to go back during breaks and dancing your heart out again are some of the best nights. While the passion is always there, nothing matches the energy, memories or vibe of your original studio.