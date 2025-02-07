The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

I studied abroad in Spain last year, and it was one of the best decisions I have made in my college career. I got to live in a city for the first time, practice using my second language, make great friends and become close with my host family.

Most importantly, I traveled a lot.

I know that when many people study abroad in Europe, they immediately get excited with how easy it is to travel, especially since traveling in the U.S. is so much harder and more expensive.

I decided to seize the opportunity and saved up my money all summer so that I could spend it last semester, and it sure paid off.

I was able to visit a whole bunch of places, such as Morocco, Northern Italy, Amsterdam, Spain, France, and Portugal. Here are my four favorite spots:

Portugal

When I first saw Lisbon, I was amazed. Although one of the largest cities in Portugal, it is so charming and smaller than I thought. Every building had a touch of the colonial-style architecture, and there were so many hills that my Apple Watch thought I was working out every day. The sights were beautiful, and although I was only in the country for three days, it was more than enough time to spend checking out the newer and older parts of the city, as well as taking day trips to nearby places, such as Cascais and Porto. The public transport was fantastic, the food was amazing, the prices were not too expensive and the people were always so nice. The weather was also fantastic, which for me was the cherry on top. If you are thinking about a European vacation, go to Portugal. If you go, please get a Pastel de Nata.

morocco

My friends and I spent the weekend in Tangier, where you can see the southern coast of Spain right outside your window. The culture was so different; credit cards basically did not exist, you had to use cash, almost no one spoke English. Additionally, the country is Muslim, which influenced the architecture, the food and the way people dressed. We spent one of our days on a bus tour that went around the coast, where we got to see some caves and some of the richer homes, ride some camels and visit a mosque. On the second day, we traveled to “The Blue City,” or Chefchaouen, which was just a tourist trap but still cool to visit. I think that experiencing a culture that is very different from what you are used to is a great way to get out of your comfort zone, and for me that meant going to Morocco.

Paris

I fully went to Paris expecting to be underwhelmed, like all of those viral videos of tourists with “Paris Syndrome.” However, it was exactly the opposite. I met my friend who lives there two weekends in a row, and still have things on my to-do list. I was able to eat so much delicious French food, see many of the tourist spots such as the Eiffel Tower and the Arc du Triomphe and did some of the less touristy things as well. I got to go to a Brazilian bookshop and the Museum of Perfume. Even though Paris was expensive, it was definitely worth it. If you are a student studying abroad, you can use your visa to do many things for free, which I highly recommend. I did not pay for a single attraction this way, and was able to do so much. The only downside of Paris is that it is so much bigger than I thought. Be prepared for a lot of walking and don’t be afraid to take the metro as it’s incredibly efficient.

Spain