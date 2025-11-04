My Favorite Fall Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the temperatures drop and leaves shift from green to brown, red and yellow, fall arrives with a sense of calm and reflection. The season is brief but vivid, offering a chance to slow down, enjoy crisp air and savor the simple pleasures of life.

For many, fall is more than just pumpkin spice and Halloween, it’s a season of comfort and connection.

One of my favorite ways to experience fall is taking long walks, especially when listening to music that puts you in the mood. The sound of dry leaves crunching under your feet and breathing in the cool air that creates an unmistakable autumn atmosphere is unlike anything else.

Many people carry a warm drink with them while they walk, using this time to clear their minds and focus on what’s around them. Fall walks are simple, but they leave the deepest impressions.

Visiting pumpkin patches and apple orchards is another seasonal favorite. These outings combine the fresh fall air with hands-on activity. Searching for the perfect pumpkin, the one that will be carved and proudly displayed at home, is very enjoyable.

Apple orchards offer a similar vibe, but, in my opinion, are better than pumpkin patches. The warm apple cider, the donuts, the smell of apples and cinnamon all put you in the perfect fall mood.

Fall is also a popular time to bake. Kitchens fill with the scents of cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin and brown sugar. Homemade treats such as pumpkin bread, apple crisps and spiced cookies are common.

Beyond the food itself, baking offers a way to connect with others or simply create a cozy environment at home. Music, a warm oven and anticipation of a freshly baked treat make autumn afternoons feel special.

When the sun sets earlier, I love cozy nights in. A blanket, hot chocolate and a good movie are all I need. Fall movie nights have their own mood.

I watched “Dead Poets Society” for the first time in 2023, and I fell in love with it. It has a fall feel while also giving you that spooky aspect of this time of the year.

“Gilmore Girls” is a favorite to so many because it fits the fall aesthetic. There’s a certain comfort in watching the same things every year, especially when everything else in life feels busy.

What I love most about the fall isn’t just one specific activity. It’s the feeling that comes with it.

The season makes me notice things I usually overlook, like the smell of rain, the way my breath fogs in the cold air and the sound of wind moving through the trees. It reminds me to slow down and appreciate the small things.

Fall doesn’t need grand plans or expensive outings to feel meaningful. A walk, a warm drink, a night in or a home that smells like cinnamon and sugar can bring joy.

Every year, I’m reminded that fall isn’t just a season of change. It’s a reminder to pause, breathe and appreciate the little things that make life cozy and colorful.