6 Tips for Attending the Super Bowl Parade in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2025 Super Bowl and Philadelphia fans couldn’t be more excited. The last (and first) time they won was in 2018 and as you can imagine, the city was on fire!

No really, the city was literally on fire.

This year, the Philadelphia Eagles glided through the season with extraordinary wins that got the fans on their feet.

After winning Super Bowl LIX, the fans set the city on fire, again? Thousands of Philadelphians stormed the streets after a huge win and rather than a calm celebratory night, things got chaotic quickly.

Being a Philadelphia native, I know the harsh stereotypes that are given to us Philly sports fans. We are “aggressive, destructive, and ignorant.” and it’s hard to combat these stereotypes when the city is up in flames. It also doesn’t help that people are dying because of this excitement and lack of caution — the term “greasing the poles” started in Philly for a reason.

At the end of the day, no other fans are more passionate than Philadelphia fans and that is where the out-of-control behavior stems from. That’s why it is Philadelphia citizens’ duties to keep our city fun, but as safe as possible.

Caring for yourself, others, and the city around you is the first step in having a successful parade day! Here’s what to remember.

Have a solid plan The streets of Philly are incredibly crowded no matter what time of year it is. They’re also especially crowded in Center City, where the day-long parade is going to be held. Make sure to have a family member drop you off, schedule that Uber ride, or put some good walking shoes on for the long journey you might have — driving and parking will be next to impossible. Secure your spot The parade will be starting at 11 a.m. and the path starts at Lincoln Financial Field and continues to the famous Philadelphia Museum of Art’s steps, or the “Rocky Steps.” Although there is such a wide range of spots at the parade, they will fill up more quickly than you think. Get to your location at least two hours early and stay put for the day. Use the Buddy system Staying with another individual at all times is highly important, especially when the crowd of thousands of people wearing all green. Aside from safety, spending the day with your best friends or family is the right way to do it — don’t go solo. Make sure you share your location with your girls to keep track of everyone. Dress warmly This past week, it snowed for two days making the temperatures cold and icy. If you plan on standing outside for the duration of the parade, which is most likely going to be the case, dress appropriately for the weather. The mix of cold hands with tired feet from standing all day is never a good combo. Stay Hyrdated Let’s be real, the parade is definitely a day for drinking and people are inevitably going to go overboard which tends to lead to the dangerous things that happen in Philly. Making sure you mix in water throughout the day is extremely important for preventing bad decisions and hangxiety. If you’re not a drinker, staying hydrated anyway can only benefit you in the long run. Have fun! The most important thing is to have fun and enjoy the moment. Take an excessive amount of pictures with your favorite people and don’t be scared to lose your voice! I know it’s cliché, but Philadelphia teams have let us down one too many times to not soak in the celebration.

Keeping yourself safe helps keep everyone around you safe too. You can only make good memories by making good decisions.

Spending the day in the City of Brotherly Love is always an unforgettable time. We are not destructive people, and we love our city. Let’s make the 2025 Superbowl parade unforgettable, and most importantly, safe.