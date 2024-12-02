This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

After a recent experience, I’ve decided to come up with a few tips and tricks for the girls or whoever is reading to stay safe and have fun on a night out. Whether this is information you didn’t know already or a refresher for the stuff you already knew, It’s all still very important thing’s to keep in mind!

Share that location

Share your location with your group of friends while going out at all times! Preferably, you should use an app that sends out notifications when your phone battery percentage is low like Life360. You never know what can happen or who can vanish to complete a side quest, so when you’re out partying with a group of friends it’s in everyone’s best interest to have updates on your locations. Life 360 also has a feature where you can mark a certain location and be sent a notification that tells you when someone has arrived there. This has been a lifesaver when my friends and I are leaving the bars and arriving home!

TRAvel in groups

This one is very obvious, most girls have even implemented this when no drinking is involved. It’s instinctual for us girls to move as a unit and never go to a different location alone, even if it’s the bathroom. That being said, when you go out drinking, always be in at least a group of 3 or more. The more eyes the better, and 3 or more is a much better number if one person gets lost.

eyes on that drink

Keep your eyes locked on your drink ladies! Never place it anywhere behind you or where it can’t be completely seen by your eyes. If you have to leave your drink for any reason (never do that), leave it with the friend you showed up with, not the friend you met there. When holding your drink, always cover the opening at the top with your hand and put the straw through your fingers (Especially when you are walking around with it!).

tell someone

If at any point someone is making you uncomfortable, don’t be afraid to speak up! The staff at bars, hosts of the party, or anyone related to the event will be on your side and ready to kick someone out. Making a scene is worth it! Yelling at someone who is bothering you in an inappropriate way will draw attention to the perpetrator and the situation. This will always make the creep retreat or make others intervene.

Partying should always be a fun and exciting time! If you are new to college or have been in the game for a few years, I hope there was information you could take from this. It’s so important for young girls to know how to party in the safest way possible, so get crazy and stay safe girls!