‘Moana 2’: Is It Hitting the Same as The Original?

I saw the first “Moana” movie in theaters in 2016, so naturally, eight years later, I had to see “Moana 2” in 2024. The question is: almost a decade later, does the sequel hold up to the original?

The music for “Moana” was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i. If you don’t recognize the first name by now, you must be living under a rock. Miranda is credited for “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” and “Encanto,” just to name a few.

The music for the new movie was composed by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, but still features Mancina and Foa’i. Often referred to as Barlow and Bear, the two women are the youngest and first all-female song writing team in Disney animated film history.

They are best known for their “Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” which went viral on TikTok despite the controversy (and a Netflix lawsuit). The duo even won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in 2022.

Barlow and Bear definitely add more of a musical theater/Broadway vibe to the mix that differs from the original soundtrack. Don’t get me wrong — Barlow and Bear did an amazing job on the soundtrack — but it is missing a certain vibe (or composer) that we know and love. Still, the songs are upbeat, fresh and fit with Moana’s adventures well.

I missed seeing “Moana” on the big screen, so it was exciting to hear Auli’i Cravalho as the voice of the heroine once again. The animation gave some slight changes to Moana, giving her darker, more defined features that age her slightly, which is a detail I love. We are getting older and so is she.

Moana also gets a bit of an outfit change, but don’t worry, we know she’s still serving with the fit. It’s not just the dream team (Moana, Maui and Hei Hei) this time — get ready to see new faces on Moana’s canoe.

Of course, with a new film and new characters, we’ve gotten an even deeper glimpse into Polynesian culture and legends the movies are based on. There is also a new antagonist, but fans will be thrilled by appearances of familiar faces, especially a special visit from a very shiny character we’ve seen in the past.

Disney must be celebrating this big Black Friday weekend, because “Moana 2” broke box office opening day records by earning $54.5 million — surpassing “Frozen II”‘s $34.1 million in 2019, according to Variety. Worldwide, it’s pushing upwards of $300 million.

I went to the theater at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday to answer the important questions in life. Is Moana 2 hitting the same as the original? I may be a little older, but the nostalgia and joy “Moana 2” brought me still hit the spot.

Though I’m not sure we can make a name for all three that beats “Glicked,” but if “Gladiator II” and “Wicked” aren’t enough for you, add “Moana 2” to the list. I promise the movie is worth the watch — get ready to set sail and go beyond.