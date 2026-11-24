This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you are chronically single, surrounded by people who have found their person, it’s likely you’ve heard the phrase “love comes when you least expect it”. Paired with a look of pity and a sympathetic rub on the shoulder, I often have a hard time believing those words.

Believing that, in order for love to find me, I have to just suddenly turn off the feeling of loneliness that has grown to become a comfortable part of my everyday life seems ridiculous.

The truth is, it’s not that easy. While my friends who are in relationships may seem like credible sources of advice, the idea that love comes when you stop wanting it feels like a way of saying, “Hang in there, champ. You’ll meet someone eventually…but also don’t hold your breath because it’s getting embarrassing.” I know that’s not what they actually mean, but that’s how it feels.

Of course, I love watching love happen all around me. Watching my friends be treated like princesses by their significant others. However, I just can’t help but wish I could have the same kind of thing.

It’s not jealousy as much as it is self-reflection. Wondering what I could possibly be doing so wrong. Why can’t I find someone who wants to treat me the same way?

It’s funny how apparently “love comes when you’re least expecting it.” Because I’ve been single for so long that I’ve stopped expecting it-so where is it? It’s not that I don’t want it anymore. In fact, I think any single person knows that during certain times, there’s nothing we want more than to have a special someone by our side.

It’s just that after trying and failing so many times, being disappointed over and over again, it starts to feel exhausting.

It’s tiring to constantly hope for something that is seemingly never going to happen. In that sense, maybe I’m right on track. Maybe being discouraged so much by every romantic experience I’ve ever had is just what I need, since apparently love comes when you least expect it. And trust me, at this point I honestly have no expectation for it.

My belief in a good guy finding me is completely out the window. So, does that mean love is coming for me? According to my friend’s advice, it should.

There’s a certain kind of optimism that only people in a relationship seem to possess. They tell you things like “love is on its way” and “you just need to stop looking for it.” It’s easy for them to say those things when they’ve already found love and are now sitting across from you asking why you’re still single. And you can’t blame them either.

I think sometimes, people in relationships forget what it feels like to not have that connection. So when you try to explain the void you have in your heart, they don’t know how else to reassure you. Because, in all honesty, what can they say?

It is not their problem, nor is it their responsibility to make me feel more comfortable in my loneliness.

But just because I understand that doesn’t mean it makes the feeling any easier to sit with. Because the truth is, you can’t reason your way out of loneliness.

You can’t convince yourself to stop wanting something simply because wanting it has become exhausting. And you can’t help but wonder, at times, whether there’s something wrong with you that makes finding love so difficult. Even if that idea seems isolating, there are so many people who share that feeling.

I’ve spent so much time being disappointed, getting my hopes up and watching them get shut down time and time again that I’ve finally reached a point where I truly don’t expect anything anymore. It’s just a shame that I still wish for it so badly.

But maybe the problem isn’t that I’ve stopped expecting love to find me. Maybe it’s that I’ve spent so much time wondering when it will, that I’ve forgotten to enjoy everything happening in the meantime.

I don’t want to spend my college years waiting for someone who hasn’t even entered my life yet, constantly wondering when it will be my turn. I want to enjoy where I am, focus on the person I’m becoming and let myself be happy with the life I have, even if a part of me still wishes it looked a little different. Because, in all honesty, I don’t think I’ve stopped wanting love. I’ve just grown tired of putting my life on hold while waiting around for it.

So, maybe I don’t know when I’ll meet someone. But maybe I don’t need to know. Maybe I just need to trust that the possibility is still there, even when I can’t see it. I can stop searching for love without giving up on it entirely. I can stop letting it consume me without pretending I don’t want it.

And maybe, one day, when I’m busy living the life I’ve spent so much waiting to share, I’ll meet the person that my friends told me would make it all feel worth it.