Liam Payne: The Cornerstone of Boy Bands

Liam “Payno” Payne, former band member of One Direction, died at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 16, 2024. He was there with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and had recently seen fellow One Direction member Niall Horan in concert.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame at just 14 years old on “The X Factor.” According to AP News, all the former band members auditioned separately, but judges decided to place them together to form One Direction. They went on to win third in the 2010 finals of the show.

Following this event, the boys gained media attention once the band was officially formed and took the hearts of many girls worldwide. In 2011, they released their debut album, “Up All Night.”

Their popularity took off, and they instantly became one of the top artists on the charts. Girls in every country were deciding which boy they had a crush on most.

One Direction would then feature in interviews and shows like “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden. Their music videos gained hundreds of millions of views. The video for “Best Song Ever” has over 800 million views.

An article from The Guardian regarded Payne as the cornerstone of not only One Direction but also boy bands everywhere. Additionally, in Zayn Malik’s post to commemorate the memory of his late friend, he admits that the boys relied on Payne’s natural expertise and skill when it came to music.

It is clear how talented Payne was. Even after the band disbanded in 2016, his solo career was successful and people continued to love him. His songs, like the iconic “Strip That Down,” were at the top of the charts in various parts of the world.

Payne’s death affected many people. For those who grew up with One Direction, myself included, Payne’s death was unexpected and truly life-altering.

He is remembered by his 7-year-old son Bear with his ex and former X-Factor judge Cheryl Tweedy. According to The Mirror, Tweedy met Payne at his initial audition and they reconnected later when One Direction auditioned in 2010.

Ultimately, the couple broke up in 2018 but remained friends and co-parents. Payne was regarded as an involved and dedicated father.

In an article from NBC News, the case is still being investigated due to factors including drugs, specifically pink cocaine.

Payne struggled in the past with substance abuse. In an interview with Men’s Health Australia, he revealed that he first began drinking to cope with the stress of being a part of One Direction. In 2023, he spent 100 days in rehab after years of substance abuse.

My thoughts go out to his family and friends during these trying times.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and/or mental health, reach out to someone you trust or a health professional. On campus at Penn State, we also have access to CAPS service, which is always available to students for a variety of issues.