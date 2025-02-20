Journaling: Why Everyone Should Be Doing It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The idea of having a notebook completely dedicated to your thoughts, feelings and experiences can sometimes feel a little silly. Having a “diary” as a legal adult may seem somewhat childish to many students, but the task of writing about your life can be incredibly beneficial to your overall well being in the long run, regardless of age.

Journals can be a safe haven where we can write whatever we want with no fear of judgement.

The substance of your journal is not the important part of journaling, it is the act of taking time for yourself and processing your emotions. Journaling is a form of meditation for many and can help to inspire more creativity in people’s lives. Being able to let yourself write and create however you want to—with no one watching — is both freeing and enjoyable.

We all have bad days and life stressors, especially in a college setting. Ranting to a non-existent audience through writing can get negative thoughts out of your head and onto paper.

You may not realize how much of a toll these thoughts were taking on your mental health until you get them out, and it’s very likely that you’ll feel at least a little better after writing them down.

Documentation is so important, and we are at a time in our lives that we will look back fondly on later down the road. Why not solidify the memories we are currently making forever through writing them out to look back on?

Journaling isn’t always about getting out negative thoughts, but it can also be a tool that helps you remember amazing experiences you had with friends, family and partners.

If you have no interest in writing long and winding paragraphs about your emotions, there is still a place for you in the journaling world. Perhaps you are more into drawing, and you decide to doodle images of your day-to-day life or fun adventures you and your friends go on.

If you are a sucker for a good list, you can create a notebook full of to-do lists, bucket lists, a list of hobbies and so on.

The amazing thing about journaling is that you are the only person in charge, and your journal can look like whatever you want it to look like.

While social media is fun, sometimes it can get repetitive and drive us into a rut. Instead of doom-scrolling for hours, why not create a journal spread or write about your day as a way to unwind?

After journaling, you’re sure to feel a lot more productive than you would if you were to have spent your time going on social media.

Don’t close yourself off to journaling because you don’t feel like you fit into the type of person that does it. No one owns writing, and it is something that can be catered to anyone’s lifestyle. You have nothing to lose by giving it a shot, and I promise that there is a niche in journaling meant for you!