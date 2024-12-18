It’s Soup Season: The Best Soups for Cold Weather

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the cold weather upon us, it is time to break out our pots and cook some delicious soups. These soups are sure to warm you up during the chilly weather and ward off any colds that might come with the winter season.

Chicken noodle soup

Chicken noodle soup is the quintessential soup. It is the perfect soup for when you might catch a cold. It is a very versatile soup and can be modified to suit an individual’s preferences. Most versions of chicken noodle soup have egg noodles, chicken, celery, carrots, salt and pepper. Other vegetables like corn can also be added. Some people like it spicy to clear your sinuses. Chicken noodle soup is one of those soups that are a hallmark comfort food. It is also easy to make and modify to suit anyone’s taste, even the pickiest of eaters. This recipe is a classic version of the soup many people know and love. This recipe is for people who like a little kick.

Chili

This soup is very hearty. It is usually made with kidney beans, ground beef, spices and sprinkled with cheese. Some people like to have a dollop of sour cream on top. Chili often has a little spiciness to it to keep you warm in the winter. The dish originated in Mexico and is now a common one-pot meal in the United States. Here is a recipe for Chili Con Carne. Here is a recipe for those who do not enjoy spicy food.

Cream of Broccoli soup

As a broccoli lover, I love cream of broccoli soup. It is the perfect mix of creaminess and tanginess, which comes from the broccoli. Cream of brocolli is a very filling soup. It is also a great for picky eaters because more cream can be added to make the soup taste less tangy. Cheese and bacon bits can also be added to the soup to give it more layers of flavor. Here is a recipe for this tasty soup.

Chicken and Dumpling Soup

Chicken and dumpling soup is a spin on a classic southern recipe. It features chicken, buttery dumplings, carrots, onions, garlic and peas. It also has spices like parsley, salt, pepper, bay leaves and poultry seasoning to give it the taste of the yummy southern dish. It is a great comfort soup. Here is a delicious recipe.

Tomato Soup