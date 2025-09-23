Is Mr. Fantasy the New Hannah Montana?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you grew up with Disney Channel, you probably remember the ultimate double life: Miley Stewart by day, Hannah Montana by night. In 2025, we may witness a new version of that same story unfold. But this time, the star isn’t a blonde teen pop idol. It’s KJ Apa.

Most of us first met Apa on screen as Archie Andrews in “Riverdale,” but he has recently been surprising fans with the rise of his alleged alter ego, Mr. Fantasy. The character appeared in TikToks and Instagram posts with quirky outfits, dramatic expressions and a totally different vibe from the actor we knew on the CW. While Andrews was serious, dramatic and intense, Mr. Fantasy is wild, playful and unpredictable.

The more posts that appear on Mr. Fantasy’s page, the more fans are wondering if this actually is Apa or if this is just a total doppelgänger. Fans claim that both Apa and Mr. Fantasy have matching tattoos after Mr. Fantasy released a music video titled “Mr. Fantasy.” Many are comparing it to the way Miley Cyrus once flipped between Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana, two versions of one person, each with their own world, which seems to be the case for Apa as well.

For seven seasons of Riverdale, Apa was locked into playing Andrews, the small-town teen. That kind of role can be both a blessing and a trap for young actors. Now that Riverdale has ended, Mr. Fantasy looks like Apa’s way of showing us a side of him we never got to see on TV.

In interviews, Apa has admitted that music is just as important to him as acting. Back in 2021, he even released an album called “Clocks,” where he showed a softer, more acoustic style. But Mr. Fantasy feels like the opposite of that. Mr. Fantasy is his own character. He leans into exaggerated movements, playful chaos, and a kind of humor that makes fans wonder if he’s being serious or just messing with us.

That’s where Hannah Montana really comes in. Miley’s secret identity was all about blurring the lines between her two identities. Apa’s version is less about a wig and a sparkly stage and more about social media, but the energy is similar. He’s keeping fans guessing about which side of him we’re truly seeing.

Clips of Mr. Fantasy spread quickly across TikTok, sparking debates in the comments. Is this Apa’s true personality finally breaking free after years of being typecast? Or is it just a bit, a way to play with our expectations?

Either way, he has the internet paying great attention.

For now, only Apa really knows where Andrews ends and Mr. Fantasy begins. And just like Hannah Montana taught us back in the day, sometimes the most exciting thing about a star is realizing they don’t have to be just one thing.

So, is KJ Apa actually Mr. Fantasy? Is he a complete doppleganger? Or are we all just being “Hannah Montana’d”? Whoever he is, he’s giving fans something fresh and unexpected. And if there’s one thing Gen Z loves, it’s a little mystery mixed with a lot of personality.