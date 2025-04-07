What I Would Do if I Woke Up on the Wild Side

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

I so badly wish that I were a thrill-seeking person but I think that fear is a nice, healthy way to stop us from doing things that could, you know, kill us. However, if I suddenly were filled with the need for danger, here’s what I would with my newfound bravery.

Skydiving

I feel like this is a very obvious one, so we’ll begin here. If I had the guts to jump out of a plane and fall from the sky, I absolutely would. I feel like the view and the rush of adrenaline would be so rewarding and I’d enjoy seeing the world from a new perspective. I just cannot take that chance of my parachute not opening. Photo by Muzammil Soorma on Unsplash

Go See the Titanic

This is controversial, but if I had the money to go in a submersible and see the Titanic in real life you wouldn’t be able to stop me. I know I’d have my nose pressed up against that thick window the entire time. I have seen the movie countless times and gone down so many rabbit holes online about the history of the ship, but since the last trip didn’t exactly work out well, I’ll stay in my bed instead.

Go Inside of a Shark Cage

This is something that I have always wanted to do. I have geeked out about sharks forever (I’ve seen “Jaws” several times). How cool would it be to be dropped in the middle of the ocean and watch a great white swim around you? I don’t even go past my ankles at the beach for fear of sharks, so once again, I’m going to have to sit this one out.

Taking a Walk in the Woods at Night

I feel like my soul needs this; it seems so healing and calming. I just want to venture outside in the dark, look at the stars, and be with my thoughts. You will never catch me actually doing this. Who knows what’s lurking between the trees? I can be with my thoughts at home. Cameron Smith / Her Campus

Be a Storm Chaser

I ate up the movie “Twisters.” Which obviously, isn’t an accurate portrayal of storm chasing, but I’d like to convince myself that it’s close — and I’d totally do it if it didn’t mean I had a chance of being sucked into a tornado and especially if Glen Powell were there. I weren’t such a scaredy-cat, this could be the career for me.

Go on a Drop Water slide

Any type of waterslide where the floor gives out from underneath you is a complete no from me. I’ve come close. I have stood in line for one, but the closer I get the more I am inclined to leave. Photo by Pixaby from Pexels

ride Rollercoasters