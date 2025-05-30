I Gave Up Starbucks for Lent: Here’s What I Learned

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Lent rolled around this past March, I knew I wanted to give up something that would truly challenge me. One of the first things that came to mind was Starbucks. As a college student, my on-campus Starbucks had become a part of my daily routine. Whether it was a post-class treat or something to get me through long study sessions, my daily Starbucks had become second-nature. Thinking about going without Starbucks for 40 days felt unfathomable, which is exactly why I chose to give it up.

small purchases really add up

Possibly the most expected lesson I learned from this experience was just how much it was really costing me. Especially with a meal plan now, I was tapping my card with no regard for how much I was actually spending. All I can say is Lent really helped me out, because without it I’m not sure my meal plan would have gotten me through the end of the year. I realized just how often I convince myself that smaller purchases do not count, but spoiler alert: they do.

To me, my daily fun drink did not cost any ‘real money’, so seeing the physical amount of money I was saving was eye-opening. I know I often rationalize these small purchases because they are seemingly so insignificant to my budget, but I now see just how much I was spending. For being a lesson I expected to learn from this experience, I am much more affected by it than I thought. Now that Lent is over, I find myself much more consciously thinking about smaller purchases like this.

I did not miss the drink itself, but the action

As I got further into Lent, I started to realize I was not necessarily craving my favorite Starbucks refresher, but the action of getting it. Standing in line at the library or the HUB to get my drink before a long study session felt necessary to feel productive. This had become an automatic process for me. Looking back now, I can see Starbucks had turned into a requirement instead of the treat it once was.

Getting Starbucks had become a moment where I was doing something just for myself during my busy days filled with school and extracurriculars. Without this default act of service for myself, I found myself filling this need in other ways. Taking time to be outside or do something just because it was enjoyable began to fill this craving that Starbucks once satisfied. I definitely learned the importance of mental breaks and intentionally doing things for yourself.

Routines are hard to break

Similarly to my realization that it was the action itself and not the drink that I was getting satisfaction from, it became just as apparent how hard it would be to actually break this routine. I found myself struggling with what to do with my breaks between classes now that I could not go to my favorite spot in the library with a cold drink in hand. Not wanting to totally sacrifice my routine, I decided to try different spots around campus.

Over the course of the 40 days of Lent, I tried a variety of different study spots across campus. From Irving’s downtown to the Arboretum, I tried different places to try and switch up the routine I had become so attached to. Although I missed the comfort of knowing exactly where I was going, discovering and exploring more parts of campus became an exciting part of my day. Studying began to feel like a treat because it meant I would get to see a new part of the campus I love so much.

I can say without a doubt that changing up my routine has helped me avoid the burnout I was on the road to experiencing pre-Lent. Having every single day look different and constantly seeing new things made life much more interesting and also made me feel much more connected to campus. I certainly see the value in modifying your daily routine to make life interesting again.

Gratitude for little things

By the time Lent started, Starbucks was a given on any day. It had lost its excitement and specialness, and had just become something I felt I was entitled to. The long 40 days I went without this ‘entitlement’ made me appreciate it so much more. This awareness began to transfer over to other things in my life. Things like seeing my friends every day and being a student here at Penn State became much more special because I realize they are not a given, they are a privilege.

Coming to terms with this allowed me to appreciate Starbucks so much more once Easter came, and I was no longer avoiding Starbucks. Now, getting Starbucks is a treat again and something I enjoy so much more. Now, every time I tap my card at Starbucks, I feel gratitude and think a lot more consciously about what I am doing.

Now what?

After successfully making it through 40 days of Lent without a drop of Starbucks touching my lips (even though sometimes I really debated it), how do I find a balance between the two extremes of Starbucks consumption I was experiencing? Seeing as I am still a Starbucks girl at heart, it will definitely be coming back into my life, but in a much different way. Instead of being a daily obligation, it will return to being a treat and celebration.

This Lent taught me that sacrifice is not necessarily punishment, and you can come out of a struggle like this with gained insight. This season of going without invited me to reflect and appreciate little things like Starbucks much more, leaving me with a deeper appreciation for all the smaller joys in my life. I will say, my first post-Easter Starbucks drink tasted so much better than I had remembered (not because I had an excellent barista) but because I took the time to savor and appreciate it.