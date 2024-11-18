The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beginning of November means it is time to start planning a Friendsgiving dinner with your best friends. Dinner parties are the most exciting thing to plan, and creating a Pinterest board full of decor ideas and recipes for inspiration puts a thrill in my bones.

If you are hosting this year, here are some ideas with visual aids from my Pinterest board.

Let’s begin with the table. It is important to decide what kind of style you want for the decoration. For example, you can do a more casual picnic theme.

One may execute this by dressing the table with a cream-colored tablecloth and pairing it with a red and white plaid table runner. Then, add a couple of candle holders for candlesticks and a few faux plants for the centerpieces.

Exhibit A

You can also have a more formal theme. This can be achieved by ditching the plaid table runner and opting for a solid color tablecloth. You can keep the candle holders with lit candles for decor but add other centerpieces, such as flowers and faux fruit.

For the place setting, have a proper setup of a cloth napkin, multiple utensils and a dinner and salad plate.

Exhibit B

Now, let’s talk about food. It would be best if you came up with a menu that you can cook well. It is also important to note any allergies your friends may have.

The biggest question you need to ask yourself is if you will make a turkey or ham. My friends prefer ham so that is the meat I chose for this year.

There are many different recipes you can try, but I think a maple-glazed ham pairs nicely with any side dish. If you don’t know how to make one yourself there are catering services such as The Honey Baked Ham Company where you can buy premade turkey, ham, other meats, side dishes and desserts.

Speaking of side dishes, it is important not to overdo it. Sticking to two or three plates is the perfect range.

If this is your first time hosting, you can never go wrong with the classic mac and cheese and mashed potatoes duo. To balance out the heaviness of these delicious sides, add a vegetable to the mix. This year I added brussels sprouts to my menu.

For those looking for something fancier than mashed potatoes, scalloped cheesy potatoes are a great option.

Lastly, my favorite part is dessert. During the fall season, anything pumpkin-flavored is the way to go.

This Pumpkin Cake with Caramel Cream Cheese Frosting screams fall. It is a balance of sweet, rich and earthy flavors.

If pumpkin is not your favorite flavor, try this recipe for Apple Pie Cupcakes instead. It is the perfect option if you and your guests prefer cake instead of pie.

Adding to the food menu, there are other things you can have at your party to spice it up. Consider making a separate table with matching decorations from the main dining table with various holiday-themed drinks and a charcuterie board for grazing.

Besides making sure you have the best menu, it is important to plan enough time to prepare the party area and food without rushing.

Having music playing in the background also brings good vibes. Music is a great way for people to get into that good mood and holiday spirit. This Her Campus at PSU article by Sophia Clements has great suggestions to get people into the fall state of mind.

A pretty setup, a tasty menu, good music playing in the background and being surrounded by the people you care about all add up to an amazing Friendsgiving. Happy reading, I hope everyone has an amazing holiday season.