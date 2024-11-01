Recommending Fall Songs for Your Autumn Playlist

We are officially in the midst of fall, which means walking around in the crisp air on your way to class requires the perfect seasonal playlist. Here are some quintessentially fall songs to add to your playlist:
- “Made to Fall in Love” – Daniel Caesar
-
Daniel Caesar’s voice is perfect for almost any season, but this song is specifically about fall. It romanticizes falling in love in fall and also basks in the beauty of the season.
Since this is a Spotify Single, “Made to Fall in Love” is only available on Spotify, so if you have Apple Music you won’t be able to listen. However, if you are dying to listen to it, someone has uploaded it to YouTube.
- “Sweet November” – SZA
-
“Ctrl,” SZA’s much-lauded breakout album, is the perfect soundtrack for fall. However, it’s also the reason her EP “Z” gets overlooked, which is where “Sweet November” is featured.
This perfectly named song fits the autumn theme while highlighting an overlooked fall month.
- “If You Don’t Want My Love” – Jalen Ngonda
-
I came across this song about a month ago when Spotify recommended it to me. Jalen Ngonda entranced me with his unique singing and the drums right from the beginning.
- “Juna” – Clairo
-
A popular song on TikTok, “Juna,” comes from indie artist Clairo. Her soft vocals and background instrumentals make for a comforting yet beautiful song about knowing someone. The lead single from the album “Sexy to Someone” is also a great pick for your playlist.
- “Like A Star” – Corinne Bailey Rae
-
Known for her hit song “Put Your Records On,” Corinne Bailey Rae’s entire 2006 self-titled album, which includes both songs, perfectly captures the sound of fall.
“Call Me When You Get This” also hits on the same tones and will remind you of cool Sunday mornings in fall. The 2000s sound and mellow lyrics of the entire album make for a great autumn soundtrack.
- “She Calls Me Back (with Kacey Musgraves)” – Noah Kahan
-
Attending a Kacey Musgraves concert has helped me to get into more of her music, even though she didn’t sing this at her show. Kahan, who blew up with his hit song “Stick Season,” and Musgraves with her sweet country voice came together to blend their voices for a great fall-sounding duet.
- “Autumn” – Couch, Jackson Lundy
-
Obviously, songs named after the season are perfect for any fall playlist. This love song has the quintessential pop/funk/jazz sound I needed. The duet between the lead singer, Tema Siegel, and Jackson Lundy has me appreciating the season more.
- “Picture You” – Chappell Roan
-
These days you can’t go anywhere without hearing a Chappell Roan song, and in my case I can’t seem to make a playlist without one of her songs. Her album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” has been on repeat, and each of the songs has found their way into a few of my playlists.
Roan’s sultry voice and lyrics about lighting the candles just put you in a calm fall mood, perfect for staying in.
Making playlists like these is my passion, and I hope I helped you find some new music you might not have listened to before to inspire your fall playlist.
If you are looking for more recommendations like these check out my playlist: