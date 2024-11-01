Recommending Fall Songs for Your Autumn Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

We are officially in the midst of fall, which means walking around in the crisp air on your way to class requires the perfect seasonal playlist. Here are some quintessentially fall songs to add to your playlist:

“Made to Fall in Love” – Daniel Caesar

Daniel Caesar’s voice is perfect for almost any season, but this song is specifically about fall. It romanticizes falling in love in fall and also basks in the beauty of the season. Since this is a Spotify Single, “Made to Fall in Love” is only available on Spotify, so if you have Apple Music you won’t be able to listen. However, if you are dying to listen to it, someone has uploaded it to YouTube.

“Sweet November” – SZA

“Ctrl,” SZA’s much-lauded breakout album, is the perfect soundtrack for fall. However, it’s also the reason her EP “Z” gets overlooked, which is where “Sweet November” is featured. This perfectly named song fits the autumn theme while highlighting an overlooked fall month.

“If You Don’t Want My Love” – Jalen Ngonda

I came across this song about a month ago when Spotify recommended it to me. Jalen Ngonda entranced me with his unique singing and the drums right from the beginning.

“Juna” – Clairo

A popular song on TikTok, “Juna,” comes from indie artist Clairo. Her soft vocals and background instrumentals make for a comforting yet beautiful song about knowing someone. The lead single from the album “Sexy to Someone” is also a great pick for your playlist.

“Like A Star” – Corinne Bailey Rae

Known for her hit song “Put Your Records On,” Corinne Bailey Rae’s entire 2006 self-titled album, which includes both songs, perfectly captures the sound of fall. “Call Me When You Get This” also hits on the same tones and will remind you of cool Sunday mornings in fall. The 2000s sound and mellow lyrics of the entire album make for a great autumn soundtrack.

“She Calls Me Back (with Kacey Musgraves)” – Noah Kahan

Attending a Kacey Musgraves concert has helped me to get into more of her music, even though she didn’t sing this at her show. Kahan, who blew up with his hit song “Stick Season,” and Musgraves with her sweet country voice came together to blend their voices for a great fall-sounding duet.

“Autumn” – Couch, Jackson Lundy

Obviously, songs named after the season are perfect for any fall playlist. This love song has the quintessential pop/funk/jazz sound I needed. The duet between the lead singer, Tema Siegel, and Jackson Lundy has me appreciating the season more.

“Picture You” – Chappell Roan