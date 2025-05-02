How to Survive the Line Leap Bar Crawl

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s almost impossible to believe, but here we are: the final chapter.

The last few weeks at Penn State. And right in the middle of all the chaos, sentimentality, and “wait, did that really happen four years ago?” moments comes Bar Crawl.

A Penn State classic.

A day that starts with mimosas and ends (if you’re lucky) with pizza, blurry photos and your group of friends singing “Mr. Brightside” like it’s a national anthem. For many of us — myself included — this was my last Bar Crawl. And while that’s bittersweet, it also made it much more iconic.

Here’s everything I’ve learned about surviving the bar crawl without becoming a cautionary tale.

Pace Yourself

Trust me: there’s nothing worse than being that person who took two shots, one mimosa and is being carried out of Pickles by lunch. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Start slow, sip water, and don’t try to impress anyone with your tolerance. You’ve got a full day ahead. This is my third Bar Crawl… and I still need a reminder to chill sometimes.

it’s okay to eat something…

If there’s one thing you do right on bar crawl day, let it be this: eat a real breakfast. I’m not talking about one sad granola bar or a sip of iced coffee. I mean eggs, carbs, something greasy, something that sticks. I always go for a breakfast sandwich from Bagel Crust, Irving’s or even Dunkin’, loaded with protein and potatoes. Some people even pregame their breakfast with Pedialyte. Do what you need to do, but do something. This is your fuel for the entire day. Without it, you’re running on vibes and liquor — and that’s a recipe for disaster. And once the drinking starts, don’t forget to snack throughout the day. Fries at Pickles or a late afternoon slice from Allen Street Pizza? That’s called balance.

Dress smart

Most of us are just trying to make the free LineLeap shirt work without looking like we rolled out of bed and straight into Doggie’s. If you’re not obsessed with the shirt (understandable), the trick is to style around it: Crop it, cuff the sleeves or tie it up to make it feel less boxy

Pair it with cargo pants, denim skirts or biker shorts

Throw on some accessories: layered necklaces, sunglasses and a statement bag to pull it all together

Bonus: a zip-up hoodie or oversized jacket you can ditch once it warms up And don't forget shoes. You'll be on your feet all day, and the walk from Café to Primanti Bros is longer when you're three drinks in. Stick with sneakers, boots or anything you can walk, dance and possibly trip in without breaking an ankle. Keep your stuff close. A fanny pack or crossbody bag is a must. You don't want to be digging through a tote at the bar or panicking over your lost ID when you're halfway down Beaver Ave. The goal is comfort with just enough effort to still feel hot in a mirror selfie. You've got this.

Have a game plan

Sure, it’s called “Bar Crawl,” but that doesn’t mean you need to hit every single spot downtown. Quality > quantity always. Have a rough idea of where you’re going, especially the first few bars, but leave room for spontaneous detours and “OMG let’s go here!” moments. My personal top five? Champs, Doggie’s, Café, Gaff and The Basement. The vibes are always right. But if the line’s insane or your feet are screaming, it’s okay to change course. The bar crawl isn’t about hitting a checklist — it’s about the memories you make in between stops. So have a plan, but don’t be afraid to throw it out the window if your gut says, “Let’s chill here for another hour.”

Capture it all

Yes, take the selfies. Yes, film the friend group toast. But after that? Live in the moment. Some of my favorite college memories were never documented — just blurry in the best way. Take a bunch of great photos early in the day when everyone’s still looking fresh, then tuck your phone away and be present. Dance. Talk to strangers. Laugh until your stomach hurts. These are the moments you’ll wish you could relive when you’re working a 9-to-5 and paying for your own WiFi.

Say goodbye without actually saying it