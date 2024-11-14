This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

As we find ourselves further into fall, it’s the perfect time the reflect on how to fully embrace the season and romanticize our lives. The crisp air, falling leaves and cozy atmosphere provide the ideal backdrop for creating memorable experiences.

Here are some simple things to incorporate into your daily routine this fall that can make your life seem a little more exciting.

Get outside Take advantage of the beautiful fall weather by engaging in outdoor activities. Plan hikes to enjoy the changing colors or visit local farms for apple picking and hayrides. Even something as simple as a daily walk around campus can go a long way. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Valley PA (@happyvalleypa) Create a fall playlist Create a playlist for your house. Fall is all about creating a cozy, quiet atmosphere. I love playing Fleetwood Mac, Bon Iver and Mumford and Sons to set the perfect fall tone. Music can perfectly change your mood and set a perfect fall vibe. Watch a fall themed show/movie Watching a fall-themed show or movie will give you some major inspiration on how the the main character of your life. Personally I love watching “The Vampire Diaries” during the fall. If Vampire Diaries isn’t your thing, here are some other honorable mentions: “Gilmore Girls,” “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “Over the Garden Wall.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aurora | The Vampire Diaries (@tvdfiles_) Decorate your space Decorating your space will instantly get you in the mood for all. Add pumpkins or mums to your front porch, buy fall scented candles or even decorate your space spooky for Halloween. Host a craft night Invite your friends over for a fall decor craft night. Think pumpkin carving, wreath making or autumn candle making. Freeform / Jonathan Wenk / Disney Enterprises Set new seasonal goals Reflect on your year through journaling and set goals for the remaining months. Focus on personal growth, lifestyle changes or new projects to undertake. Make a fall mood board Download Pinterest and create a fall mood board for yourself. There is no better way to visually capture autumn’s aesthetic than on Pinterest. Spend some time gathering outfit inspo, decorations or anything that gets you in the fall mood. bake pumpkin flavored desserts Make a pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread or any fall dessert. Baking can be very therapeutic, and you get a sweet treat at the end. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Take a drive Put on that fall playlist you made and take a scenic drive that showcases the autumn foliage. Grab your friends, get a fall themed drink and hit the road. Try new food places Spend a day trying out new restaurants and cafes you’ve never been to before. Focus on places with cozy vibes and seasonal menus. Wardrobe refresh Fall is the best time to shop in my opinion — layering and chillier weather make for the perfect opportunities for cute new hoodies, jeans and coats. This is the best time to find your key pieces for your fall wardrobe. Photo by freestocks from Unsplash Visit a vineyard Take a day-trip, or better, a weekend getaway to explore local vineyards. Escape town and indulge in fine wine, warm weather and gorgeous views.

As we approach the end of fall, take moments to romatinitize your life by enjoying seasonal experiences, creating cozy vibes and spending time with loved ones. Through embracing the beauty of fall, you can cultivate a deeper appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.