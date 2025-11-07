How to Protect Your Peace in a Busy Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterm and exam season is closely approaching, and that calls for a check-in.

As a Penn State student, it often feels like we are running from Willard to Thomas with only five minutes to get there. Constantly checking for Outlook and Canvas notifications, making sure we aren’t missing any information. If you feel like your schedule is spiraling, here are four ways to catch your breath, create academic boundaries and help protect your peace this semester.

Saying no is okay It may sound simple, however saying “no” is one of the hardest skills learned in college. There is always going to be another event, study session or person who may need something from you. Peace often starts with being able to politely decline. It is important for you to understand that your time is valuable, not everything is a right now opportunity. If it is meant to happen, you will get the chance again. Turning down plans does not make you rude or lazy, it just means that you are able to look at your schedule and do what is best for you at that moment. Schedule time to rest As college students, we schedule everything: assignments, exams, meetings – however we forget to schedule rest. One way to take control of this is to start adding “me time” to your calendar. “Me time” could be walking to the Arboretum, a solo coffee date or even curling up to take a much needed nap. Treating rest as a nonnegotiable part of your day, like we treat class, you will be able to notice how much better you physically and mentally feel. It is important to understand that rest isn’t considered a waste of time, but is considered recovery. Take a screen break Constantly checking our devices for notifications from classes, friends, apps etc. makes it impossible for our minds to ever truly rest. A great way to give our minds a break is to take time from social media, especially before going to bed. We all tend to tell ourselves we are only going to quickly check, but that ends in doom scrolling for hours. Instead of falling to the algorithm, read a few pages of a book you find engaging, journal about your day and your small wins. Small changes like these can make your mind so much lighter when it is not filled with other people’s unrealistic lives. appreciating the small wins One thing to understand is that portecting your peace does not mean you are doing less or not living up to your potential; it means that you are bettering yourself for your future. Being able to apperciate yourself and put your mental health first during college is a huge win. As college students, we need to start appericiating our daily small wins. Were you able to turn in all your assignments on time? That’s a win. Did you make it through another challenging week? That’s a win. College has us constantly on go, thinking if we stop we are going to fall behind. However, counting small victories helps protect your peace by taking pride in yourself for showing up, especially on the difficult days.

It is important to understand that it is okay to give yourself breaks, to set boundaries and most importantly, remember that your mental health is not optional. Peace is something that you can protect and create yourself. College is always going to be busy, and your life will have times when it is not calm; however, it is up to you to ground yourself.

Yes, your GPA matters, but remember, your well-being matters more.