How to Pamper Yourself this Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Winter can be incredibly taxing on both our bodies and minds. Chapped lips, dry hands and runny noses as well as so many commitments both academically and socially, can make life incredibly overwhelming in the winter.

That’s why it is ever so important to partake in self-care. It can be extremely beneficial and make you feel a lot better.

In fact, there’s no better time for this pampering than the upcoming Valentine’s weekend. Even if you don’t have a significant other to spend the holiday with, you can still treat yourself and have a fantastic time.

Moreover, self-care doesn’t have to be fancy. Simply going for a walk or spending time with family and friends definitely counts. Self-care is about taking time for yourself and being able to relax.

One option for pampering yourself this Valentine’s Day is to have a spa day. This can be at home or at a professional spa. You can get your hair styled or get a facial (for an at-home facial you can buy some face masks and do some of your favorite skincare).

You can also get your nails done. You can do shades of red or pink, or you can get a sweet design like the hearts pictured below.

Another option that is spa adjacent is to take a bubble bath, but this may not be the most viable option if you’re staying in a dorm. However, if you have an apartment or are going home for the holiday, then it can certainly be an enjoyable way to spoil yourself.

You can buy bath bombs, bath salts or any other fun bath accessory. I recommend getting bath products from Lush, especially considering they came out with a Valentine’s collection, which is featured below.

If you like to bake, I suggest making a Valentine’s-themed dessert. This can consist of heart-shaped cupcakes, thumbprint heart cookies or (a much simpler option if you’re not feeling too keen on actually baking something) chocolate-covered strawberries.

Maybe you’re feeling creative or crafty this Valentine’s weekend. In that case, you can do some painting, make your own Valentine’s Day decoration (such as paper flowers or a heart paper chain), do some journaling or make some Valentine’s cards for your friends.

Sometimes, it’s nice to just decompress in bed. If you want to cuddle up with blankets and pillows and simply unwind, you can put on a rom-com (or a horror movie if you’re not into the whole romance thing, I don’t judge) or read a book of your choice (I recommend a classic love story such as “Pride and Prejudice”).

For all of my active girlies, a trip to the gym, a walk outside or a calming nature hike will give you something entertaining and productive to do on your Valentine’s Day.

Additionally, it might be nice to spend your Valentine’s Day hanging out with friends or calling family members. I’ve always found that it eases my mind to get in touch with my loved ones, so maybe it will do the same thing for you.

However you spend your Valentine’s Day, make sure that do something that you enjoy and give yourself some me-time. You definitely deserve it.