This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

If you are experiencing a lack of motivation, cabin fever, extreme exhaustion or a case of seasonal depression — this is for you.

I used to love winter. The feeling of being all cozy inside, wearing sweat sets, slipping on Uggs and drinking hot coffee — I loved it all.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how hard the winter season can be. The days are shorter, and it feels like 9 p.m. when it’s 5 p.m.

Have no fear, here are some easy habits you can pick up to make sure you are healthy, happy and have the motivation to get through a winter rut.

New Year’s Resolutions can be out of touch and difficult to stick with, but the sentiment of creating new habits can be motivating. Instead of pressuring yourself to stick to unrealistic goals, it’s smart to take it day-by-day and create habits that are reasonable and make you feel good about yourself without draining you.

My friends and I decided to make it a daily habit to send each other motivational quotes that resonate with us, and it has been something I look forward to doing every day.

I also recommend downloading The Motivation App. It has been a lifesaver when I’m in a funk and it’s much healthier than scrolling on TikTok. Instead, scroll through The Motivation App and you will find inspiring words that will change your perspective on life.

My favorite quote I read today reads: “Don’t cry over the past, it’s gone. Don’t stress about the future, it hasn’t arrived. Live in the present and make it beautiful.”

What are you waiting for? Download this app, you won’t regret it.

Another important habit to create is a routine. Having a well-balanced and consistent routine can be hard to make, but once you get it down it will put you in control of your life and will make you feel productive.

Remember to make time for yourself every day to unwind. Read a good book, drink tea out of your favorite mug, take a long shower and listen to music that makes you feel happy and peaceful.

Speaking of unwinding, treating yourself to a little luxury can add value to your routines and help you look forward to the more mundane parts of your day.

For example, a recent purchase I made was from Claudia Sulewski’s brand called Cyklar. It’s the best body wash I have tried for someone with sensitive skin.

I highly recommend checking it out, it has truly made my showers so much more enjoyable. It smells amazing, the formula is super nourishing for dry skin in the wintertime, and it gives off a very relaxing vibe.

I have the Bergamot Bond scent right now and I can’t wait to repurchase it. This truly levels up your shower routine.

I have stayed consistent with my routine for a couple of weeks now and I feel so much more refreshed, which has helped take the ‘rut’ out of winter rut.

If you need a good book to read, I’ve been loving “I Didn’t Know I Needed This” by Eli Rallo.

It’s a great read and Rallo gives great older sister advice which is perfect for college women.

A big part of creating a routine is making sure you get enough sleep every night but do not oversleep.

If you are someone who snoozes their alarm in the morning, try Mel Robbins’ five-second rule.

@melrobbins If you want 2025 to be your best year yet, start your morning off using this 1️⃣ simple tip… In this episode of The Mel Robbins Podcast, I’m giving you the simple 15-minute morning routine you need to implement each day after waking up. If you want to feel more energized, productive, and in control of your day, this episode is for you Listen now! 🎧 “Try It For 1 Day: Do This Every Morning to Boost Motivation & Focus. ♬ original sound – Mel Robbins

We’ve all been there when you just need that extra few minutes of sleep in the morning but doing so is proven to make you more tired. Instead of hitting the snooze button try counting backward from five, get out of bed and stretch.

Staying active is a great way to release endorphins which improves mental health. The thought of going to the gym might seem overwhelming at first, but once you go and get a good sweat in, you will crave it. On top of that, you will sleep a lot better too.

Doing quick at-home workouts is just as good. Yoga is a great stress reliever and will help you relax.

Make sure you are drinking enough water throughout the day, eating nutritious and high-protein food and taking your vitamins! The last thing you need is to get sick in the winter.

Try these methods and you will be feeling just like your summer self in the winter — aside from your natural tan.