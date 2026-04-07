How To Be Indispensable… To Yourself First

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, life feels like this huge, complicated game where everyone else knows the rules, and you’re just playing along, hoping you don’t mess up. And honestly? Most of the time, that’s exactly what it feels like.

At the Sports Business Conference, Adam Schefter, the NFL insider, shared advice about being indispensable in your career. While his talk was focused on work, the lessons stuck with me in a bigger way; they’re about life, too. Being indispensable isn’t about a title or a paycheck; it’s about showing up, putting in effort and owning what you do.

Being indispensable in your own life means respecting yourself enough to try new things, even when you’re scared or unsure. It’s about taking chances on opportunities that intimidate you, even if you might fail. Schefter emphasized turning “no” into a stepping stone instead of a setback, and that’s something that applies to friendships, personal goals and relationships just as much as work.

It also means holding yourself accountable. Showing up for yourself, sticking with something when it gets hard, and putting in effort even when no one’s watching. For me, that looks like juggling school, internships and life while still trying to make space for fun. It’s messy and exhausting at times, but empowering when you see yourself follow through.

Another part of being indispensable? Trying everything. Don’t be afraid to explore, stumble or discover what truly makes you tick. Schefter pointed out that you never know what will work out unless you put yourself out there, and that’s true in life, too. You might fail, you might hate it, but you’ll also learn what you actually want, what you’re good at and what makes you happy.

Being indispensable doesn’t mean being perfect. Schefter talked about consistency and pride in your work, and in life, that translates to treating yourself with respect, even on bad days. The effort you put into learning, trying, failing and growing is valuable, no matter what anyone else thinks.

Finally, being indispensable is about balance. Schefter reminded the audience that burning out won’t help anyone, and the same is true in life. Take care of yourself, make time for what recharges you and remember that being “indispensable” to your own growth is just as important as being valuable to anyone else.

Life is unpredictable. You won’t get everything right, and that’s OK. What matters is showing up, trying, failing, learning and continuing to carry yourself with confidence and curiosity.

At the end of the day, learning to carry yourself well doesn’t happen all at once. It’s something you learn over time by choosing to keep going when things feel uncertain, putting yourself out there even when it’s uncomfortable and believing in your own growth even when you don’t see immediate results.

Being indispensable isn’t about being needed by everyone around you. It’s about knowing your worth, trusting your journey and continuing to show up for yourself no matter what stage of life you’re in. That’s how you become truly indispensable, starting with yourself.