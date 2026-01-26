How People Perceive You Isn’t Your Business

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Both fortunately and unfortunately, we have little control over the way people view us. It’s unfortunate because you can be a genuinely good person and still find that someone holds something against you, without understanding why.

It’s also freeing, realizing this gives you permission to let go. It’s one less thing to stress about in an already busy and sometimes stressful life, especially when it’s something you were never able to control in the first place.

This mindset isn’t lineaR

It takes time to understand that you won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, and that’s okay. It takes even more time to truly feel at peace with that reality.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve had new experiences that have changed me in ways both big and small. Still, some people may believe I’m still the same person I was a year ago, for better or for worse, even when that’s not the truth.

They may not know about my new interest or hobbies simply because we don’t keep in touch anymore, and that’s completely understandable. The same goes for acquaintances or strangers — they may form an idea of who you are that’s entirely inaccurate, and that’s okay too.

To put it into perspective, I’ve been wrong about people many times in my life. Whether it was because of something I’ve been told or because I was being quick to judge, those assumptions rarely tell the full story about someone.

Being judgmental is never right, and there is always more to a person beneath the surface. Accepting that goes hand in hand with accepting that not everyone will truly know you, and you don’t need them to.

Don’t subject yourself to people’s opinions of you

No one knows you as well as you know yourself. Because of that, you should never allow someone else’s perception of you to shape the way you see yourself. Other people’s opinions are often based on limited interactions, outdated versions of you or assumptions that don’t fully reflect the real you.

When you know your morals and have a clear understanding of who you truly are, outsider opinions start to matter less.

Confidence doesn’t come from being universally liked; it comes from being grounded in your own values. When you trust yourself and the person you are becoming, criticism feels less personal, and praise feels less defining. You stop trying to fit expectations that don’t align with you, and you start showing up as your most authentic self.

At the end of the day, you are the one who lives with your choices, your growth and your intentions. As long as you are acting with integrity and staying true to who you are, that is more than enough. People are going to think whatever they want, so let them.

At the end of the day

You are all you really have. I know it sounds cliche, but it doesn’t make it any less true. This wasn’t always my mindset, and it definitely wasn’t something that came naturally to me. It took time and effort, I spent a lot of time alone, looking inward to know who I am beneath everyone else’s expectations.

I think that self-reflection is important for everyone, especially in a world so consumed by social media. It’s easy to get caught up in a world of comparison and curated versions of reality, even I still do at times. Reconnecting with yourself reminds you of what actually matters. When you know who you are, perceptions are meaningless.