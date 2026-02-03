How I Made A Big School Feel Smaller

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are many benefits that come from attending a large university like Penn State. From resources and networking to different majors to choose from, going to a larger school will benefit in the long run.

However, a big school can sometimes feel overwhelming if you’re not used to it. While I chose Penn State because I wanted the atmosphere of a large, populated campus, there are a few things that can make it feel smaller and more like a home.

Clubs and organizations

One thing that was pushed the most regarding my time at Penn State was how beneficial it is to get involved on campus by joining clubs. I’m involved in a couple different things now as a sophomore, but I wish I did more last year as well.

Not only is joining different clubs a great way to explore and participate in your own interests, but it is also a great way to meet people with similar interests as you.

Penn State specifically has so many different things you can join. There are THON orgs, major focused clubs, club and IM sports and so many more depending on what your interests are.

If you’re looking for something that maybe has a closer bond between members, I would recommend looking into Greek life. The recruitment process can look a little daunting, but I did it and found some of my best friends.

Regardless of what you’re into or looking for, I’m positive that there is something for you here at Penn State.

Exploring Campus

Aside from the number of people here, Penn State is a huge campus in terms of geographical size as well. One thing that I did that made me realize it isn’t as endless as it seems is walking around and going to places I haven’t been before.

When I say to go walk around, I mean somewhere other than the route you take to class everyday. Are all your classes in one main area? Try going over to another section of campus one evening. Are there buildings you’ve never seen before? Try to go during a quiet time of the day.

Even if it’s just taking a different path to class, going out and getting a feel for where everything is makes you realize it isn’t as big as it seems.

Finding your people

Especially if you’re new to a school, finding your people can be hard. Once you do though, it’s one of the best feelings.

I met my best friend on the first day of class because we sat next to each other. Funny enough, we both ended up switching out of our original major and into engineering.

I met another one of my friends because he saw what I was listening to in class one day and started talking to me about music. Who would’ve thought that a year later we would be friends and go to New York together to see a concert.

My point is, you never know someone until you talk to them. Whether it’s in clubs, sports or classes, I recommend just talking to people even if it’s about nothing. Just having simple conversations has led to me meeting some of my closest friends.

Finding people who you really connect with is one of the most rewarding feelings you can find. It really shows that even with so many people here, there are some you belong with. Even if it’s overwhelming right now, your people are out there.