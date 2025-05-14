How I Landed a Post-Grad PR Job Without Connections

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I didn’t grow up dreaming of a career in public relations. I didn’t even know what PR was until I was more than halfway through college. My parents work in healthcare and law enforcement, so I had zero connections in the communications world.

I felt completely lost, but today, I’m a Penn State senior with a job in NYC. Here’s how I got there.

Step 1: Ask for Help (Even When It’s Hard to Hear)

I made my first appointment with Penn State’s College of Communications career services in the fall semester of my junior year and met with Julie Miller. I cried.

She tore my resume apart, told me to delete all my high school experience and pointed out that I wasn’t involved in any relevant clubs. It stung, but she was right.

That appointment changed everything. I left more prepared than ever and continued meeting with her every semester to stay on track.

During my senior year, I began meeting with Bob Martin, who became instrumental in helping me find internships, write stronger resumes and connect with professionals near my hometown. He gave me names, contact info and advice that built my confidence and my network.

Step 2: Get Involved, Even If You’re Late

After my initial appointment, I joined the graphic design and marketing team for Her Campus at PSU. Later, during my senior year, I switched to being a writer. I knew I needed experience, fast.

I started applying for internships. I probably applied to over 30 internships before landing one for the spring of junior year.

A friend who had previously interned there recommended me. It was unpaid and focused on social media development.

I quickly learned that social media wasn’t my favorite — but that’s what internships are for. Figuring out what you don’t like is just as valuable as finding what you do.

I immediately began applying for summer positions in marketing, PR, corporate communications and anything else I could think of, sending out over 150 applications.

I had a handful of interviews that ended in rejections and heard nothing for months until a start-up finally gave me a shot. Unfortunately the company fell apart, so I worked my part-time job as a cashier all summer, but that short stint still gave me material for my resume.

Step 3: Be Willing to Start Small

I didn’t give up after my summer of no internships. I made a goal to submit at least one application each day that summer, and finally, I got a response from a tiny PR company — just two employees, a husband and wife.

During my interview, they asked why I didn’t include my GPA. I was honest in telling them that my GPA wasn’t something I was proud of. But I explained my passion for communications and my dedication to learning and they took a chance on me.

The internship didn’t start until August but I asked if I could come in early. I walked into their office with a curious mindset ready to take initiative and quickly fell in love with PR.

Because the agency was so small, I got real hands-on experience — pitching media, writing press releases and managing communications. That internship solidified what I wanted to do with my career.

Step 4: Go to Every Career Fair You Can

Since that first appointment with career services, I have started attending every career fair I can: PSU Career Days, JobExpo.Comm and the NYC and DC fairs. I stay the entire time and talk to every single table, even if I was not interested in their company. Practice makes perfect.

I landed two spring internships for my senior year — one through Martin and one through the DC fair, Careers in the Capital. I also followed up on local contacts Martin had given me and met up with PR professionals in my area for coffee.

I asked about their careers, their first jobs, and what they wished they’d known. Every single one of them emphasized persistence and curiosity.

Step 5: Stay in Touch With Your Network

After these conversations, I made sure to stay connected. I sent an update email to about 30 professors, mentors and professional contacts in late January of my senior year.

I thanked them, shared my semester plans and told them I’d love to stay in touch. I got about 10 responses who offered advice, encouragement and even connections.

Step 6: Keep Going, Even When You Feel Stuck

In early February, I applied to my first full-time role. However, I didn’t start seriously job hunting until mid-April after the Success in the City career fair in NYC. In total, I applied to 24 full-time positions.

I was rejected from four, ghosted by 15, told to try again in the fall by two. I received one offer, which I accepted. Just five of those 24 companies gave me interviews and only two moved me to the second round.

Public relations is an extremely competitive field, but that one “yes” is all it takes. I’m moving to New York City soon — not my hometown, where I thought I’d end up — but I know it’s the right place to grow.

NYC is home to some of the world’s most creative and fast-paced agencies. I’m nervous, excited, and ready.

Who knows where I’d be if I had given up after that first rejection? Resilience is something I’ve learned that you must have to succeed. If you fail, get up and try again.

Don’t be afraid to send follow-up emails when you get a bad review, ask why and most importantly, know that a door closing means a better path is out there for you. It is up to you to find it!