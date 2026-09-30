Hot Girl Walk Season Is Back

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hot girl walks around campus and how to hit your step goal.

Frat Row

If you are looking for a fun and lively walk, Frat Row is the place for you. This is not exactly a quiet route, and you will definitely run into a familiar face. This location is perfect when you are seeking shade and want to be under trees for the majority of your walk. This route is also extremely encouraging, as Frat Row is so active and friendly, and it becomes hard not to crack a smile and appreciate the environment around you. This is one of my personal favorite areas to walk, as I love the neighborhood vibe it offers, and you can snake around the streets, which leads to lots of steps gained.

Campus

Although walking around the buildings where you have class may be dreadful for some, our campus is a great area to walk. Penn State has many uphill routes, which can give you a good incline walk. Who doesn’t love an incline walk? Also, I personally love looking at all the buildings, as I find them to be so magical. I feel like campus has this movie-like vibe, especially when you pass buildings like Old Main. I adore our campus, and I feel like exploring it has taught me so much about where things are and how much PSU offers.

Arboretum

This botanical garden is quite literally gorgeous. Whenever I have any free time and want to reconnect with nature, the Arboretum is my favorite place. I also love how many events happen in the area. My favorite time to visit the Arboretum is in the spring when there are flowers everywhere. I love to sit in the area with rocking chairs and just stare before I walk around it. It makes everything seem so small and makes me feel so at peace. I also love the walk, as it is decently far from my building, allowing me to maximize my step count and hit my daily goal.

To 7Brew

This walk is the best one, as you end with a reward. This walk is far if you live on campus and will get you to your step goal in no time. I love walking to 7Brew to get an iced coffee, and the path to get there is super quiet and chill. To get to 7Brew, you can either walk up Atherton, which is a much louder walk, or use the back streets past the frats to keep your walk more low-key and calm. I love walking with a destination in mind, so this walk definitely works well for me since I know where I will end up. Even though walking aimlessly allows for a lot of exploring, having a destination helps me track my steps, miles and understanding of time while walking.

Horse Stables