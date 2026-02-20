HC At PSU Editors Predict The THON National Performance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s almost time to dance, Penn State! THON Weekend 2026 is right around the corner, where students’ fundraising efforts culminate in a 46-hour no-sitting and no-sleeping dance marathon. With THON Weekend also comes the national performance.

Each year, the National Performance is headlined by an artist who is not revealed until they come on stage. Last year, The Fray rocked the Bryce Jordan Center with their hits like “How to Save a Life” and “You Found Me.”

While we wait for THON Weekend to start and learn who the national performer is, here are Her Campus at PSU’s editors’ predictions.

Ashlyn – The Goo Goo Dolls

If you’re anything like me, you’ve watched the performance of the Goo Goo Dolls’ lead singer, John Rzeznik, singing “Iris” live in the rain thousands of times. But the Goo Goo Dolls produce more than lovelorn ballads.

From “Slide” to “Name” to “Black Balloon,” The Goo Goo Dolls have an impressive “discography” of alternative rock hits that will keep the crowd on their feet and riding that late ’90s wave until the end of the weekend.

Bryce – The Chainsmokers

If there is one act that could instantly throw the entire Bryce Jordan Center back to 2016, it’s The Chainsmokers. With the recent resurgence of all things 2010s nostalgia, an appearance from this band at THON Weekend would be on brand.

No matter if “Closer” was your anthem in middle school or you recently discovered it on TikTok, there is no denying the entire BJC would be belting “we ain’t ever getting older” with full-fledged FTK spirit. If 2016 is as back as everyone says it is, this might be the most fitting throwback surprise ever.

Kennedy – Jojo Siwa

Who’s more FTK than Jojo Siwa? With her recent rebrand and the announcement of the Jojo Siwa Cruise Experience, I feel like it’s not completely out of the picture for her to make an appearance at THON Weekend.

Even if you’re not the biggest fan, it’s undeniable that her song “Boomerang” won’t get the crowd hype for the amazing weekend ahead. I, for one, would love to see this happen.

Lucia – Paramore

With hit songs like “All I Wanted” and “Still Into You,” Paramore is a band that doesn’t have a single skip. Their upbeat energy, amazing stage presence and inspiring lyrics would be the perfect addition to THON Weekend 2026.

While we won’t know who the national performance will be until they walk on stage, Paramore would definitely be a group that would excite the masses and inspire more dancing and energy from everyone lucky enough to listen.

Scarlett – carly rae jepsen

You may know Carly Rae Jepsen from her iconic song “Call Me Maybe.” What you may not know is that Jepsen has released four albums since her 2012 hit, and they are all pretty fun to listen to.

Jepsen’s funky pop sound and her easy-to-dance-to lyrics would ensure an exciting and lively THON environment in the Bryce Jordan Center. We hope she’ll call us, maybe.

While only time will tell if any of our editors are right with their predictions, it’s safe to say THON Weekend 2026 will be one for the books. Follow along with Her Campus at PSU’s website and socials for THON Weekend updates and content from Feb. 20-22.