The Fray Headlines First Night At THON Weekend 2025

Another year of THON, and another great National Act! This year, The Fray took the stage as THON’s headlining Friday night performance. This rock band from Denver, Colorado is known for hit songs “How to Save a Life” and “You Found Me.”

The Fray has been around since 2002, making popular songs for nearly 23 years. The band is made up of Joe King (singer), Dave Welsh (guitar) and Ben Wysocki (drums).

Last year, Walk The Moon headlined THON 2024, electrifying the BJC with its hit song “Shut Up and Dance.” However, having experienced both, I think The Fray was even more electric.

Lead singer King took the stage with the typical Penn State welcome. King chanted “We Are!” and was met with a resounding response from a full BJC.

While several of The Fray’s songs have been out longer than some students have been alive, there was such an amazing energy in the air. As soon as the band took the stage, there were cheers from all different parts of the BJC.

The band began its set with one of its lesser-known songs, but then followed up with “Over My Head (Cable Car).”

The band continued its set with “Never Say Never,” “Love Don’t Die” and “Look After You.” King even took the time to jump off of the stage and join the dancers in the crowd during one of the songs.

The band closed its set with two of its biggest hits, the first one being “You Found Me.” When Penn State students know all of the words to a song, they let everyone know. The entire BJC was singing along, which made for an amazing moment.

Before ending the set with “How To Save a Life,” King gave a speech to students.

“Music is healing, being together is healing, loving on each other is healing, saying something kind to someone you love is healing…” he said. “Tonight has taken on a new meaning as well, and we’re honored to share it with you.”

Being on the floor for this performance was a super unique and fun experience. Being able to cover the event is something that I cannot take for granted.

Getting to dance with THON families, dancers and other Penn State alums just made the moment even more special. I was fortunate enough to be joined by quite a few adults, enjoying the music they might have listened to when they were in college.

It was also super exciting to join in on the moment with other students volunteering at THON. We all jumped up and down during “How to Save a Life,” and it was definitely my favorite moment of THON so far.

Overall, this Friday night performance left students with a moment they will never forget. Students sang along, shared a laugh with the band and got to spend memorable moments with their organizations.

THON Weekend is only beginning, and there are sure to be many more memorable moments to come. Make sure to continue following Her Campus at PSU for all of the content throughout the weekend.