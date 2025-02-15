This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

With the February Blues dragging us down, we’re all looking for a way to add a little bit of love to our dreary winter days. Whether you have a date for Valentine’s Day or you don’t, here are some super fun Galentine’s Day ideas for you and your girls to enjoy.

Brunch date

Who needs a Valentine when you can take your friends out on a date? Put on your cutest dresses, head over to your favorite breakfast spot and order everything off the menu.

Host a Rom-com Night

Photo by John-Mark Smith from Pexels Compile a list of your top three favorite romantic comedies, bake some cookies, pop some popcorn and get to watching. My personal favorites are “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Sleepless in Seattle.”

Bake-off Night

Get creative and put on a bake-off date with your besties. Pick one friend to be the host and make the funniest commentary, and scramble to make the cutest cakes or cupcakes that you can before the time runs out. The best part is that you get to eat them all after.

Bouquet Making

If you’re not receiving flowers from a Valentine this year, why not make your own with your friends? Grab some ribbon, brown paper and all of your favorite flowers and craft your dream bouquet. Check out Pinterest if you need a little inspiration.

Workout Class Date

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels What better way to spread the love than to move your body? You and your friends can put on pink and red workout sets and try a class at the Intramural building this Valentine’s Day week. Maybe even try a Starbucks V-Day drink after.

PowerPoint Night

Try this one out if you need some laughs. We’ve all seen the PowerPoint night trend on TikTok, but you and your friends can add a little V-Day twist this year. Host a night with your girls and present some slides about your dream man, your favorite celeb crushes and why no guy will ever deserve you.

Favorite Things Exchange

Have each friend bring a product or two that they absolutely cannot live without and share them with the group. Then, the group swaps products with each other according to who wants to try what. Maybe one of your friend’s favorites will be your new holy grail — or maybe you’ll all bring the same thing.

Love Song Karaoke Night

Anna Earl If you’ve got a friend with a karaoke machine, this one’s for you (if you don’t, lyric videos on YouTube will do the job). Put together a playlist of your favorite love songs, sing your heart out and serenade your friends. I personally like “Love Shack” by the B52s and “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley. Bonus points if you don’t have a microphone and you just use a hairbrush.

Epic Throwback Sleepover