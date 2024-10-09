The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that we’re in October, it’s time to indulge in all of the fun fall festivities.

Here is a list of some planned events as well as things you can go do whenever you want.

Fall fest on Allen street View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downtown State College (@downtownstatecollege) On Saturday Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Downtown State College’s 23rd Annual Fall Fest will take place on the 200 block of Allen Street presented by Geisinger. There will be free pumpkins from Martin’s Garden Center for kids, as well as a pumpkin decorating activity sponsored by Growing Tree Toys. Activities such as a fun house, a photo station, face painting, balloon animals and more will be at the event. Also, there will be food vendors such as Dulce Luca, Bonnie Blues BBQ and Farmstead Fusion. A special pop-up performance will take place with performances from Tempest Productions. APPLE FEST AT CURTAIN VILLAGE View this post on Instagram A post shared by @curtinvillage The following week, on Saturday Oct. 19, Curtain Village with be throwing their Apple Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is a fundraiser with a $5 entry fee, and children under 10 are free. Donations are also accepted via cash, Venmo or PayPal. If you’re an apple lover, this is the event for you. There will be all things apple, such as apple butter, apple desserts, apple cider, as well as hard apple cider and wine for guests over 21 years old. There will be Irish music and a photo booth, food for purchase and goats. Located at 251 Curtain Village Rd. in Howard, PA, it’s only about a 25-minute drive from State College. It’s a great opportunity to see all of the beautiful fall leaves on your drive. Way fruit farm or HARNER FARM View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harner Farm (@harnerfarm) If you’re looking for something to do that isn’t a hosted event that you can go to any time during the fall months, a farm is a way to go. Now both of these places are produce farms, not animal farms, so don’t get your hopes up that you’ll get to feed goats. However, you can do something that is more fun than that. Pick your own fruit. Both Way Fruit Farm and Harner Farm offer apple picking, which I did last year and loved. There is something about putting in the work to pick your own apples that makes them taste 100x better. You can pick a bunch to make a fun apple-themed dessert or to enjoy as-is. They also have pumpkin patches, as well as stands where you can buy pre-picked produce. HIKE MOUNT NITTANY View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeno Colo (@zenocolo) This isn’t technically a fall-only activity, but I’d argue that the fall is the best time to do this. As the leaves change colors, the hike will be so stunning you might just even forget how tired you are from the hike. The temperature is also cooler which will make it much more bearable than going in warmer months.

No matter what you end up doing this fall season, make sure to enjoy it. Seasons go by quickly and there are so many fall activities to enjoy.