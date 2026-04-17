Everyone Needs A Campus Crush

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are a lot of things that get you through a semester.

Your planner that you swear you’ll use consistently (you won’t). Your fun drink that’s basically a personality trait at this point. The one friend who always knows when assignments are due. Maybe even the occasional burst of academic motivation at 2 a.m., when everything suddenly feels possible, and you convince yourself you’re about to turn your life around.

But none of those compares to the true, underrated academic survival tool: a campus crush.

A campus crush is not about love. It’s not about commitment, or even necessarily about ever speaking to this person. In fact, sometimes it’s better if you don’t. A campus crush is about motivation, and giving your otherwise 15-week, repetitive schedule a tiny bit of plot.

Because suddenly, your life is no longer just “go to class, go home, repeat.”

Now, there’s a storyline.

That 9 a.m. lecture you’ve been skipping? Yeah, you’re there. Not only are you there, but you’re early. You’ve secured a seat that is strategically casual but also allows for maximum visibility. You’re not just attending, you’re participating in the narrative.

And your outfit? Elevated.

Is it still leggings and a sweatshirt? Yes. But now it’s a coordinated set. The sneakers are clean. The hair is actually styled in a way that suggests effort. You’ve somehow convinced yourself that today could be the day something happens, even though “something” is literally just eye contact.

And speaking of eye contact, every glance becomes an event.

You will replay it. You will overanalyze it. You will bring it to your friends like it’s breaking news.

Which brings us to one of the most important aspects of having a campus crush: making sure everyone knows about it.

The second you identify your campus crush, they are no longer just a random person in your class. They become a full-fledged character in your life — and more importantly, a celebrity in your group chat.

They get a nickname. Something slightly ridiculous but instantly recognizable, it could be the “hot nurse” in your clinical or the “maybe football player” in your Econ class. It could be based on their major, their outfit, the one time they answered a question in class or something as simple as “Blue Hoodie.”

And suddenly, your friends are invested.

“Wait, is Blue Hoodie in class today?”

“Did he say anything??”

“Be so serious, did he look at you or not?”

Your campus crush now has lore. There are updates. There are sightings. There are full debriefs after class where every minor interaction is discussed like it’s part of a larger cinematic universe.

And the best part? Your friends will feed into it completely.

They’ll hype you up before class like you’re about to go on stage. They’ll encourage you to sit “casually closer.” They’ll gaslight you (lovingly) into believing that yes, that one glance definitely meant something.

It becomes a team effort.

And somehow, in the middle of all of this, you start… doing better.

You’re more engaged in class. You have near-perfect attendance, you’re listening to the material you don’t even have a passion for.

Participation points? Through the roof.

Group discussions? Suddenly your time to shine.

You’re forming thoughts faster, speaking more confidently and jumping into conversations with a level of enthusiasm that surprises even you. Is your point groundbreaking? Maybe not. Are you going to deliver it like it is anyway? Absolutely.

Because if your campus crush is going to perceive you, they are going to perceive you as the best possible form of yourself.

But beyond the academics and the group chat updates and the carefully curated “effortless” outfits, a campus crush does something else.

It makes the routine feel lighter.

College can get repetitive. The same walks to class, the same assignments, the same cycle of “I’ll do it later” followed by mild panic. It’s easy for days to blur together.

But a campus crush breaks that up.

It gives you something small to look forward to. A reason to pay a little more attention. A reason to laugh with your friends a little harder. A reason for your group chat to suddenly become the most entertaining place on your phone.

It’s harmless. It’s fun. It’s a little delusional, but in the best way. Sometimes, getting through a semester isn’t about having everything perfectly together, but it’s about finding small, silly things that make everything feel a little less heavy.

So if you find yourself suddenly caring a little more about going to class, or putting in a little extra effort for no clear reason, or giving your friends unnecessarily detailed updates about someone who doesn’t even know your name but you know the first time they posted on Instagram…

Congratulations.

You have a campus crush.

And honestly? That might be exactly what you need to survive the semester.