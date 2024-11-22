This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Today we are answering the age-old question: “Do pimple patches actually work?”

As someone who struggles with maintaining clear skin, I often wonder if these patches work — or if they are just another money grab created by companies to get the best of impressionable buyers.

There are a multitude of brands that sell pimple patches in today’s market. So how is one supposed to know which is the best?

Even CVS sells its own version of pimple stickers called hydrocolloid patches. Here we can talk about what a pimple patch is and how it works, as well as compare which would be the best.

According to WebMD, hydrocolloid, the main active ingredient in these patches, was originally used for general wound care like leg ulcers or pressure sores.

Recently, it has been discovered that hydrocolloid also works on open acne. The patch often has an outer layer that protects the skin from bacteria or infection. The inner layer absorbs any fluid that leaks from a pimple, such as pus or discharge.

The moisture from the hydrocolloid gel promotes healing and protects your skin from infection at the same time. Researchers showed that the pimple patch was better at making acne less severe, filtering out harmful UV radiation and controlling redness and sebum (a waxy substance that your skin releases).

When shouldn’t you use a pimple patch?

If you have really sensitive skin, you might want to steer clear of pimple patches because they might dry out or irritate the affected area. They are also not proven to be effective for cystic acne.

Now, here are some of the more well-reviewed patches on the market:

Mighty Patches ($10 for 36): Definitely the best deal for the amount in each package. This sticker blends seamlessly into the skin, so it blends in with one’s appearance. Hero Cosmetics also sells a bunch of other patches for dark spots, clusters of whiteheads and “hidden” pimples under the surface. Peace Out Acne Dots ($18 for 20): Uses hydrocolloids, aloe vera leaf extract, salicylic acid and vitamin A. They also sell many other products to culminate a skincare routine to fight against acne and breakouts. Starface Hydro-Stars ($13 for 32): These are meant to be a cute way of wearing pimple patches. For those who suffer from feeling confident despite acne, this can be a way of rocking a patch with confidence.

In my experience, these patches have worked pretty well on stubborn whiteheads. But use them sparingly because they can get expensive.

Sometimes it is best to just leave the pimple alone. However, if you are a serial pimple-popper, it might be a good idea for you to keep your hands off your face.

It is hard to say if these patches truly work or not, but it is safe to say that they are a surface-level problem solver.

They will help the healing process of your pimple and clear out the sebum, but it is certainly not a product that can be relied on to treat your acne.