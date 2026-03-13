Death Of The Vibe: Why Every Trendy Restaurant In NYC Is Starting To Look Exactly The Same

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Apollo Bagels, Ten11 Lounge, Cipriani, TAO Downtown, Carbone, SUGARFISH, Lucali, Jeans, The Mulberry– these aren’t just restaurants anymore, they are aesthetic currency. It hurts to say that I have fallen victim to dining at these establishments.

It starts with overhearing the rave from your coworkers, or maybe while scrolling through instagram you see Kendall Jenner was there last weekend. So, you call up your skeptical friend and drag them along for dinner and a drink at these overpriced, but “Instagram-able” spots.

Unfortunately, it ends with a $24 cocktail that tastes suspiciously like a marketing campaign.

Aesthetic culture is quite literally ruining the experience of being at a restaurant and enjoying the food. Camera flashes, groups dressed to the nines and bathrooms that are the size and probably net worth of my apartment all contribute to the death of the vibe.

New York City thrives off authenticity, rawness and the uniqueness of all different cultures. By no means is that gone, but the old New York was more about having a good time, eating good food, wearing what you want and what you think is cool and authentic.

The transformation we are seeing in real time is the product of Instagram, influencers and the commodification of “cool,” where a neighborhood’s value is measured by its “shareability” rather than its soul. This polished, “Paris Filter” look is rapidly feeling more and more hollow.

I may have fabricated a bit, I’m not hitting 10K-plus yet, so I’m actually not Lucali or Carbone tier. But, in the digital age, you don’t have to get through the door to be part of the problem.

I’ve done my time on the sidewalk, playing the role of the ‘in-the-know’ local, swaying a tourist friend to wait in a line that spans three city blocks: “No, trust me, just five more minutes, see, the line is moving.” The guilt hits me the moment they call out the idiocracy of it all, because deep down, I know they’re right.

There was a time when the most authentic New York experience was a hidden gem with fluorescent lighting and a waiter who didn’t care about your name. Now, the “vibe” is a performance. We’ve traded the grit for a “Paris Filter” reality.

You see it at the table next to you: the cold appetizer because they spent ten minutes getting the right angle, the flash photography that blinds the rest of the room and the palpable anxiety of making sure everyone knows you were there. Picture after picture and videos of waiters sprinkling salt on steaks that are already drowning in sodium.

I brought a friend from university to Apollo Bagels to really give him a taste of NYC and all we left with was 45 minutes wasted, being jostled in a sidewalk scrum and a bagel that tasted disturbingly like the ones I’ve been eating my entire life.

I did share an Instagram story of the carefully decorated bagel that looked more like artwork than food, perpetuating the very lie I had just fallen for.

Whether you’re in a basement in the East Village or a rooftop in the Meatpacking District, the interior design is starting to look like it was all birthed from the same Pinterest board. It’s that hauntingly familiar aesthetic of neon signs, velvet banquettes and “statement bathrooms.” When the lighting is optimized for a TikTok day in the life, the actual flavor of the pasta becomes secondary. We aren’t eating food; we’re consuming content.

Perhaps the most uncomfortable truth is that we are the ones holding the shovel. Every time we choose the CO2 cocktails with LEDs over the dim, gritty corner booth, we are voting for the extinction of the authentic.

The “Death of the Vibe” isn’t just about bad lighting or overpriced pasta; it’s about the loss of the unplanned moment. The old New York, and the old version of ourselves. We didn’t need a digital receipt to prove a night was successful. It was enough to just be there, anonymous and unarchived, wearing what we wanted and eating what we loved.

I’ll probably still find myself in a line at 2 p.m. eventually, caught in the gravity of the next “must-see” spot. But next time, I might try something radical. I’ll keep my phone in my pocket, let the flash stay off and see if the food actually tastes like anything when no one is watching me eat it.

If a vibe falls in a city and no one is there to post it, does it make a sound? I’d like to think that’s where the real New York is finally starting to breathe again.