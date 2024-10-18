The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A fun fact about me is I drive two hours daily to and from my student teaching placement. I also love holidays and celebrating seasons. I’m huge on seasonal drinks, activities and yes, books.

These two fun facts don’t seem to coincide, but the only perk of driving so much is I have plenty of time to listen to audiobooks. I’ve self-imposed the requirement that my audiobooks must match the seasonal vibe.

The leaves are turning, my sweaters are moving from the back of my closet to the front and the percentage of pumpkin or apple flavoring in my morning coffee has increased greatly. This means cozy fall reads are a must.

I love a good autumn horror or thriller, but I’m driving to and from a second-grade classroom. Stephen King doesn’t exactly set the tone well, so these recommendations are on the cozier side.

You can expect a happy ending and a warm fuzzy feeling from every one of these stories. Isn’t that just what we need sometimes? Let these cute stories transport you to a happy, cozy place.

I know fall is a busy time for many of us, but I hope you can make time to curl up with a good book, even if it’s just for a few minutes each night. Happy reading, and happy “-ber” months!