Bring On The Drama

Protecting your peace is positive. Drama that takes over your life is negative. But, if you are someone who avoids confrontation and change at all costs to prevent disrupting the peace, a little ‘good drama’ might be exactly what you need.

There are multiple ways to let a little thrill through into your life without unleashing ultimate chaos. Here are four ways to take the wheel and become the pilot of your life, welcoming change and spicing things up for the better.

Dropping

Two words: Drop them. It’s time to say goodbye to those who do not serve you. So many of us stick around the wrong people because there’s a part of us that thinks bad friends are better than no friends at all. Well, let me be the one to tell you that bad friends are poisonous. If you surround yourself with people who don’t value you, odds are you’ll stop valuing yourself. And that’s the worst thing you can do. So be your only friend and stop holding onto friends just for looks and social status. It’s better to respect yourself than fight to be respected by toxic people. So, don’t avoid drama by sticking around. Dropping to protect yourself is good drama.

Crushing

Taylor Swift said it best: “My advice is always ruining the friendship, better that than regret it for all time.” If you have the type of crush on a friend that’s constantly on your mind, news flash: the friendship has been ruined. It’s been replaced by bashful blushing and frustrating feelings. There are two cures for a crush: one, lock it away, bury it deep and throw away the key; or two, swallow your pride and tell them how you feel. Most of us go for option one. Because sometimes it’s easier to say nothing at all than to say what we really feel. But crushing isn’t a crime, it’s a compliment. The worst that could happen is they don’t feel the same, and you’re strong enough for that. So why not embrace the crush? Crushing is good drama. It’s the type of drama that makes you a better person, it makes you strong, and it makes you a winner. So become the pilot of your life and ruin that friendship.

Milking

Has anyone ever told you that you’re too loud? Or maybe too messy or too much? As a woman, it’s not unusual for passion to be mistaken for drama. But don’t be the girl who sits back and speaks softly for the sake of a man. Bring on the drama and milk it. It’s time to find out exactly who you are and be that. If you’re excited about something, be excited about it and speak up. If you had a bad day, milk it. Be dramatic. Take care of yourself, listen to sad music, sob, take a bath and eat a quart of ice cream. Lose the idea that you have to keep it together all the time. Be too much because the truth is, ‘too much’ doesn’t exist, as long as you’re being yourself and following your intuition, you’re being precisely enough.

Speaking