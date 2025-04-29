This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

The internet loves a good celebrity feud and right now, the spotlight is on Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker.

What started as quiet whispers of betrayal has transformed into one of the most chaotic pop culture storylines of 2025, complete with diss tracks, shady videos, AI controversy and unexpected cameos.

It’s raw, personal, and incredibly public.

Here’s how we got here and why it’s far from over.

Where It All Began

The tension first surfaced when Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, accused Alabama Barker of getting involved with her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Le Vaughn.

At the time, Bhabie had just given birth and was undergoing chemotherapy, making the alleged betrayal sting even more.

Alabama denied knowing Bhabie and Le Vaughn were still together, claiming she had been misled. But for Bhabie, the damage was done and she wasn’t keeping quiet.

Musical warfare

Bhad Bhabie responded the way she knows best — through music.

Her first diss track, “Over Cooked,” accused Alabama of clout-chasing, dropping names like Tyga and Soulja Boy, and hinted at unverified rumors that stirred immediate attention online.

Alabama clapped back with “Cry Bhabie,” where she mocked Bhad Bhabie’s past, made jabs at her Dr. Phil origins, and painted her as desperate for relevance. It was sharp, bold and marked Alabama’s entrance into the rap scene with surprising confidence.

Then came “Ms. Whitman,” Bhabie’s second strike, and arguably her most controversial move yet. The track’s video featured a Travis Barker lookalike drumming while Bhad Bhabie danced provocatively in front of him. A direct hit aimed at Alabama’s father.

The message was clear: this wasn’t just about one guy anymore. This was personal.

Kanye (Sort Of), Romy Mars and the Internet Pile-On

As the feud gained traction, so did the unexpected celebrity cameos.

A remix of “Ms. Whitman” featured a verse that sounded suspiciously like Kanye West.

Fans were quick to speculate, but Kanye cleared the air, revealing it was an AI-generated voice — not an official feature.

Still, it sparked a new conversation about music, AI and using celebrity voices without consent.

Then Romy Mars, daughter of Sofia Coppola, stirred the pot with a now-deleted TikTok that lightly mocked Alabama’s long “get ready with me” routines.

The internet, of course, latched on.

With each twist, the feud grew beyond just the two original players. It became a full-blown internet phenomenon

ALabama moves on (PUblicly)

Amid the back-and-forth, Alabama took a different approach.

Instead of more music, she posted a soft launch of her new relationship with UCLA football player Scooter Jackson.

It wasn’t subtle and the timing suggested she wanted the world to know she had moved on.

The videos showed a more grounded, romantic side of Alabama, in contrast to the chaotic energy fueling the feud.

Whether it was genuine or strategic, it kept people watching.

The bigger picture

This beef isn’t just about boy drama or petty insults.

It’s a reflection of two completely different internet personas.

Bhad Bhabie represents the gritty, unfiltered rise-from-viral-fame energy, while Alabama brings the “polished,” Kardashian-adjacent aesthetic of digital perfection.

Their clash highlights how young women in the spotlight are branded, marketed and judged by the personas they put out online.

Both have leveraged the moment, intentionally or not, to grow their platforms.

Streams are up, followers have surged and the drama has only increased their visibility.

Is it over?

While Alabama has stepped back from the mic, Bhad Bhabie seems ready for another round.

With rumors of more music, interviews and potential collaborations swirling, the public eye remains locked on both women.

This feud has proven to be more than just a moment. It’s a saga.

And right now, there’s no sign either side is backing down.