Being the “New Girl” Again: The Freedom to Reinvent Yourself

I walked into my first ever college class last year, English, and sat down in a room of 25 other students. I felt so many emotions at once: excitement, nervousness, fear and plenty of others.

Taking a look around, I soon realized that I wasn’t the only “new girl.”

Throughout high school, I had always known at least two or three people in my classes. This time around, there were no familiar faces. But, a moment that could’ve been so overwhelming turned out to be liberating.

Being the new girl in any scenario doesn’t mean you should be scared or worried about how you’ll fit in. It’s a chance to start new and become the person that you want to be.

It was amazing not knowing anyone around me, whether that was in my classes, clubs or even just in my dorm. I could be whoever I wanted.

One of the most unique things about this experience in college is that it isn’t a one time thing. Each semester you switch classes and join new organizations, giving you the chance to adapt and grow.

All of these instances are opportunities to become a version of yourself that might surprise you. The freedom of college is one of the most exciting things and I know I sure surprised myself with how much I could grow as an individual.

There is no lingering sense of judgment from people you knew in middle school, unless of course you go to college with them. Hopefully campus is big enough that you can escape and find your own space to grow.

All jokes aside, you’re no longer confined by these preconceived notions of the person you were in middle or high school. If you want to try a new hair style, go for it. If you want to change your wardrobe completely, do it. If you decide you want to come out of your shell and become the most extroverted version of yourself, do it.

Reinventing yourself doesn’t happen in one day. That’s the beauty of it.

You might find yourself sitting here in your junior or senior year of college wondering how your freshman year self is the same person and where that change even occurred. Sometimes change isn’t purposeful.

Along the way you’ll run into so many challenges that force you to reconsider the way you think and go about life. Experiences, especially during your younger years, are what shape you.

Getting to become the “new girl” each semester gives you the opportunity to reflect upon what you’re happy with in your life, and what new ways you can reach your full potential and happiness.

What things are you ready to leave behind and what are you ready to welcome into your life?

I find myself questioning my old mindsets and choices constantly. It gives me a chance to accept the past and be happy that I can strive to become more.

College is designed to take you down a path of discovering yourself and your full potential. So, next time you’re sitting in a new class or anywhere that you feel like the “new girl,” accept it.

Take advantage of that opportunity to create whatever path you want for yourself. Embrace the unknown like I did in English class my freshman year.