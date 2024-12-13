Affordable Christmas Decorations To Spruce Up Your Apartment

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

My favorite time of the year is approaching faster than I expected.

There is a unique and charming magic that comes with the holiday season, and for me, it’s more than just the crisp air and cozy sweaters; it’s about transforming my space into a warm, inviting haven.

As a 21-year-old who loves little decorations year-round, there is something extra special about Christmas decor. It turns an ordinary apartment into a place full of joy and festive wonder.

The beauty of decorating an apartment is that it doesn’t have to be extravagant or break the bank. Some of the most charming decorations are budget-friendly yet full of personality. These touches make any space feel like home.

From simple DIY projects to thrifty finds, I am going to share a few ways to make your apartment feel festive and welcoming.

Trees Trees can be pricey, especially on a college budget. It’s natural to wonder whether investing in one is worth it. If you decide to go for it, there’s several places where you can find the most affordable options. Five Below has both a green and white tree, and Walmart carries both lit and unlit 6-foot trees. Lights The easiest way to make your apartment feel warm and festive for Christmas is by adding some lights. In my opinion, the best places to find them are Amazon and Walmart. Walmart has just about everything you need, but with so many options, it can be overwhelming to choose. Walmart has Christmas lights that are 22.4-feet-long, but my personal favorite are these fairy lights from Amazon. pillows Decorative pillows are such a cute way to update your bedroom or living space! They are super cozy and make everything feel so much more festive. Whether it’s holiday-themed designs or soft, fluffy textures in some winter themed colors, they’re an easy way to add a fun and comfy vibe to your room. Need some inspo? I’ve got you covered. Target has this letter to Santa pillow that screams “Christmas spirit.” If you’re looking for sweet treat-inspired decor, Shein has this candy cane pillow and Walmart has this adorable gingerbread man plush. extra necessIties (too cute to pass on) Little knick-knacks can go a long way when it comes to decorating. A sprig of mistletoe here, a bit of tinsel there. These small touches are the key to transforming your space into a cozy holiday haven. Knick-knacks are also so easy to mix and match, allowing the creator to express themselves and their personality throughout their living space. You could decorate with a wreath, such as this one from Target. Another greenery option is this vase filled with frosted red berries, both from Shein. Shein also carries these chair covers that look just like Santa’s hat. If you’re looking to take decorating outside, Five Below carries this cute doormat.

No matter your budget or style, adding a few cute and festive touches can totally transform your space for the holiday season.

Whether it’s with twinkling lights, cozy pillows or adorable little knick-knacks, it’s really the small details that make your space feel magical.

These sweet additions will make your home feel warm, inviting, and full of holiday cheer. So, get creative and let your space shine with all the cozy, festive vibes. Happy decorating, and here’s to a home that’s as cute and cozy as the season itself!