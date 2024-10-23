A Senior’s Advice for College Freshmen

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can’t believe it, but I’m finally a senior.

Looking back at my college journey, I’ve experienced it all — the highs, lows and everything in between.

I’ve failed classes, been placed on academic probation, struggled with finding my footing in time management and study skills and even had to retake courses over the summer to stay on track for graduation.

It wasn’t always easy. There were moments when I doubted myself, but I’ve learned so much through it all.

Now as a senior with leadership roles in many clubs, in the middle of my second internship and succeeding in my classes, I feel more confident than ever. Despite the setbacks, I’m on track to graduate on time — and I even managed to add a double minor along the way.

I want to share some lessons I’ve learned as I wrap up this chapter of my life. College can be overwhelming, but with the right strategies, you can thrive.

Whether you’re about to start your first year or are still in high school looking toward the future, I hope these tips will help you navigate the next few years with confidence and set you up for success.

Never Buy Textbooks Before the First Day of Class Many professors list textbooks on the syllabus, but you don’t always need to purchase them to get a good grade. Wait until after the first class to see if the textbook is genuinely required or if it’s just a supplementary resource you can reference. It’ll save you money and hassle. Read Rate My Professor Before Joining a Class A professor can make or break your class experience. Especially for Gen Ed classes, which have so many options for courses and professors, you don’t want to get stuck with an instructor who makes things unnecessarily difficult. Do a bit of research on Rate My Professor to help you avoid unnecessary stress so your class can be a GPA booster instead of needlessly stressful. Develop Skills Expected For Your Career Get into the habit of completing assignments ahead of time rather than at the last minute, and always triple-checking your grammar and spelling is immensely important. Attention to detail can make or break your work, especially in the professional world. If you don’t think your job will require much writing, think of skills that will be important and start practicing them now. Will you need to talk to people? Get comfortable talking to strangers of all ages. If you’ll be working on computers a lot, start adding tech skills like Adobe and Microsoft to your repertoire. Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels Communication Is Essential Effective communication is the most critical skill for success in every major and career path. Don’t be afraid to talk to your professors; they’re people too. Building relationships with them can lead to invaluable advice, mentorship and opportunities down the road. Get Involved in the Campus and Community Don’t just stick to academics. Attend campus events, join clubs and get involved in different organizations. It’s one of the best ways to meet new people and have memorable experiences that will enrich your college years. Photo by Sophie Yadzinski Stay Organized Find a planning system that works for you. Whether it’s a physical planner or a digital tool like Google Calendar or Notion, keeping track of deadlines, assignments and responsibilities is crucial to staying balanced. Embrace Campus Events At a school as big as Penn State, there are always new and different events happening—and many of them are free. From concerts to ice cream socials, take advantage of the fun perks that come with attending a large university. Go to Career Events Graduation comes quicker than you expect. Start attending career fairs and networking events early, even if you’re not actively looking for internships or jobs yet. It’s excellent practice, and you’ll build connections that could help you in the future. Take Care of Your Physical and Mental Well-being Your health should always come first. Get plenty of sleep, manage your stress and take care of both your body and mind. If you’re struggling with mental health, whether it’s anxiety, depression or something else, don’t hesitate to seek help — there’s no shame in it. Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva from Pexels Take Your Vitamins With so many people in such close quarters, it’s easy to get sick on campus. Be proactive and take your vitamins daily—it’s a simple step that can help keep you healthy in the long run. Don’t Place Too Much Pressure on “Going Out” Parties and bars can be fun, but there’s no need to feel like you’re missing out if you don’t go to every single one. Remember, you’re here to learn and grow. There’s always another night out. Don’t stress over skipping a few parties if you feel bogged down with classes or social pressure. Exercise Penn State has amazing gyms, and the campus is so beautiful that just walking around can be enjoyable. Regular exercise will not only improve your physical health but also help reduce stress and improve your sleep. Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

These are just a few things I’ve learned over the years, and I hope they help you start your college journey on the right foot.

College is an incredible time of growth, learning and fun, so make the most of it. You’ll be preparing for graduation before you know it!