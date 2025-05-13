The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Dear best friends,

I can’t wait to see you all again. I miss being with you all so much. I can’t wait for our summer to begin.

I’m so excited about our nightly drives, where we play music and get ice cream. I am even more excited for our car rides where we sit and talk until we cry.

I miss my morning shifts with Allie and closing with Luciana. I miss seeing Michelina sometimes during those shifts. I love when Giovanna comes to visit during her lunch break.

I’m looking forward to shopping for things we don’t need, and going to our favorite stores everyday.

I can’t wait to eat burgers outside the gym. The same gym everyone from our high school goes to.

I’m counting the days until we can go to Wildwood again. Counting the days until we can go to the beach and the boardwalk. To be tan and do our makeup on the bed of our messy hotel room.

I need to do a case file game night with you all and then watch our favorite shows and movies on Giovanna’s couch.

I can’t wait to go to the gym and take walks together. I can’t wait to cook us “family dinners.” I can’t wait for the tea parties too.

I am so excited about our sleepovers at my house. The ones where we fall asleep in the basement or half in my room and the other half in my sister’s room. The ones where we do the dumbest things and then have the most heartfelt talks, followed by ordering food.

I am dying to gossip at the Penrose Diner during breakfast after one of those sleepovers.

But for now, I’ll take our FaceTime calls, wishing I was with you guys.

I am so lucky to have friends and a sister who love and support me endlessly. You are always there for me even though I am four hours away.

Every time I call, you will always answer and listen to my problems. You will even listen to me complain about a homework assignment despite me having the easiest major.

I’ll call you on the way to class or the dining hall so I’m less alone. You will even stay on the phone with me until I fall asleep.

You always proofread my articles and listen to my podcast. Always repost my accomplishments on Instagram.

Thank you for letting me vent, letting me cry and then making me laugh to cheer me up.

Thank you for FaceTime calls while you guys are hanging out. Thank you for keeping me updated on what is happening at home. It helps me feel as though I am not missing out.

Thank you all for understanding that I get busy and will always call back.

Thank you all for supporting my dreams, for never letting me quit and for being my cheerleaders.

Thank you all for being here with me every step of the way, even if we are four hours apart.

Summer 2025 will be the best one yet.

I love you always.

With love,

Your best friend at Penn State.