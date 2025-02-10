A Freshman Girl’s Guide: My Sorority Rush Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the conclusion of Penn State’s primary sorority recruitment, I want to take a look back on my experience and leave you with some insight into the process.

I came to Penn State with the idea of sororities nowhere near my mind. It’s truly something I never pictured myself doing.

I finally considered rushing because the first semester of my freshman year was rough. I moved across the country to a huge school and for the first time, I truly felt alone. Everyone around me was building the foundation for their dream college life, and I felt ten steps behind.

Then, I saw these girls every weekend with their sorority sisters and it inspired me. They created this family that made Penn State feel like home.

I wanted that.

As the time for primary recruitment sign-ups got closer, I decided to bite the bullet.

I thought to myself, “What’s the worst that could happen?” Turns out, life is always ready to throw you a curveball.

Being nervous about recruitment was an understatement.

I did not know what to expect during the rushing process, let alone what I was going to wear or if I was even the right person to be partaking in this type of activity.

I won’t lie to you, the process is hard.

It is so easy to get into your head about things, but it’s important to know that you can’t let a bad experience define you.

Sorority rush is very mentally and physically draining.

Getting dropped by houses after one conversation was something I was not emotionally prepared for. Once it happens, you start to get in your head and doubt your worth.

Was I too boring for them? Did I have something in my teeth? What could I have possibly done wrong?

But it’s important to remember that round after round you get dropped by houses — it’s just something that is destined to happen.

When preference round arrived, I was ecstatic to receive one of my top houses.

Going into their party, I felt at home. I felt like freshman year was about to turn around. I found a place where I could belong.

I counted down the hours until bid day so I could finally have the chance to “run home.”

My heart was racing and I finally opened my envelope to see that I didn’t receive a bid from my top house. I was crushed, but I put on a brave face and tried to find the positive.

Although sorority rush didn’t work out for me, I am still picking apart the process to find the good. I found the courage inside of me to put myself out there and try something new. I learned that not everything can work out for you on the first try.

Most importantly, I learned everyone has a different journey with different experiences.

Like Theodore Roosevelt famously said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.”

While it is hard, it is so important to not compare yourself to others. With the popularity of social media, it’s hard not to compare yourself to others.

That was part of my downfall. I was hit with an extreme case of FOMO after bid day. I felt like I was missing out yet again. It was the same feeling I had my first semester.

This entire process can go downhill when you start to get into your head about things and pick apart every single detail about yourself. You are not destined to click with everyone, and that’s okay. Discouraging moments are just part of the next step for your mind to learn and grow.

Negatives aside, I’m proud I did something that scared me. I met some of the most amazing people throughout the process that helped me as I coped with my experience.

Everyone constantly shares the good, but it’s important to know not everything goes as planned. Keep this in mind next time you feel discouraged because there are lots of people who could be going through the same.

Stay positive and everything will work out the way it’s supposed to.