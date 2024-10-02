This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Moving to college is a big step in life because everything is new such as experiences, people and schedules. The change from hometown to university can be overwhelming, but here are a few tips that can make the transition smoother.

Decorate your dorm

Your dorm is your new home. It is what you will wake up and go to bed in. Since this room is your new living space, you should make it into something you love. Command™ Adding fun pillows, pictures, lights and cute decorations creates a fun activity for you during move-in, and it will make you feel more comfortable in the room throughout the year. This is your chance to make your space a homey place you’ll love.

Introduce yourself to people on your floor

The other people on your floor will be the people you see the most, so try to meet them and be friendly. You will also live with them for the rest of the year so you’re freshman experience would be exponentially better if you are on good terms with your floor and respect each other. Don’t be afraid to take the opportunity to say “hi” because you never know what may happen. The people on your floor may become your closest friends and those you spend the most time with. It’s nice when your friends are right around the corner.

Organize your classes and assignments

Balancing new classes and all their respective assignments in a new place can be tricky, but all you have to do is stay on top of it and manage your time wisely. If you can do this then it should make the semester easier with schoolwork. Photo by Emma Matthews Digital Content Production from Unsplash You can better organize your classes by making yourself a schedule either in a paper planner or digital with when you should leave for class, class times, assignments and exam dates. This will help to keep your mind at ease and on top of your assignments. Getting your assignments done early or on time will keep your stress levels low and will allow you to enjoy your first year. You’ll be able to have more time for fun if you stay on top of classes. Don’t worry, it’s not as difficult or scary as it may seem.

Meet people in your classes

During the first week, try to talk to at least one person in each of your classes and exchange numbers. Having a friend in each class will make the time you’re in that class easier. It will also give you someone you can talk to about assignments and questions for that class. Maybe you can even study for exams together. Some of your classes may have 100+ people or just 40, but either way, there’s always someone to meet. Remember everyone’s going through the same thing, so saying hi to someone you happen to sit next to and introducing yourself won’t be as awkward as you’ll think.

text and call family and friends from home

Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash Moving away from your hometown can cause you to miss those at home. Not being at home can possibly create the feeling that you’re missing out on events you used to be there for too. Whether you miss your family, friends, a pet or significant other, there’s always a way you can stay connected. Texting and calling are definitely my biggest recommendations because it’s a good way to keep in contact and stay updated with each other’s lives. Talking to someone from home can ease the feeling of missing them or of missing home itself. Staying in touch with friends and family makes you realize that moving to college doesn’t end those relationships or make them that much different. With the right people, you’ll be able to maintain the relationship and grow together even when separated.

Attend school events

School events are a good way to meet new people and show school spirit. This could include sporting events, fairs, meetings and more. Attending these events can offer more fun and the opportunity to make more memories that you’ll cherish forever. Ashley Quinones You should get involved with some club, sport, or activity you’re interested in during your time at college. Getting involved can occupy your free time with something you’re passionate about, and you can bond with people in that activity who share similar interests. Your chosen activity (or activities) could offer opportunities for experience in something you may want to do after college as well.

Don’t overthink

Overthinking can be one of the hardest things to overcome, especially with meeting new people and being social. Analyzing every little thing and how someone may think about you will stop you from reaching out and you’ll lose out on opportunities. So try to make an effort to not overthink every interaction or be scared to introduce yourself. Everyone is going through the same thing when it’s their first year of college. We all need to meet new people and reach out to make friends. Don’t let your overthinking stop you from doing this because you never know who will be your best friends. Randomly introducing yourself to someone could start a friendship that’ll last throughout college.

Enjoy every moment