6 Things To Look Forward To This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re counting down the days to spring break or you’re just excited to trade heavy coats for sunshine, there is plenty to look forward to in the months ahead. Here are six things that make spring on campus feel like a reset everyone needs.

Warmer Weather

With the gloomy air that’s taken over State College the past few months, a sunny day is just what would cure the communal seasonal depression that we’ve been experiencing. Luckily for us, the sun will soon stay out later, and so will we. Our days will consist of walking to class, passing by the HUB lawn to see students laying out on picnic blankets and spending quality time together. With the weather not too hot or too cold, it is the perfect time to play sports or get your daily movement outside. A higher UV index is also an added bonus, which means getting your tan just in time for summer.

Spring Break

Spring break is officially less than a month away, and this can mean different things for everyone. For some, it means going on their senior trip to Miami and soaking in the last few months before graduation. For others, it means going home and catching up with family and hometown friends, while also decompressing. Either way, it is the perfect week to get away from the stress of school and remind yourself of what else is out there. Pexels / cottonbro

St. Patty’s

Along with spring break, St. Patrick’s Day is also fast approaching. The preparation for St. Patty’s will begin as soon as people start buying their green tops and figuring out what to write on their borgs. Our campus may be in hibernation right now, but it’s about to look alive very soon. As the weather slowly warms up and the countdown begins, you can already feel the anticipation building. Group chats are getting more active, plans are starting to take shape and everyone is looking forward to a day that brings a little extra energy to the semester.

Fashion

Don’t get me wrong, I love winter and fall fashion as much as anyone else. However, there is something about spring fashion that is simply superior. It provides the perfect opportunity to dress comfy and wear bright colors, while still looking cute and feeling light in your clothing. Midi dresses, light cardigans and linen pants are all staples that everyone can rock. After months of heavy coats and neutral tones, switching into softer fabrics and fresh colors just feels like a reset, both for your wardrobe and your mood. It’s the season where fashion becomes effortless, breathable and a little more expressive.

Nature

Spring has one thing that summer doesn’t and that is cherry blossoms. With the streets being lined in flower petals and blossom filled trees cowering over you as you walk, it truly makes you feel like you’re living in a fairytale. Locations such as Washington, D.C., and Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania are just a few places that bloom during spring and remind you of how beautiful nature can be. The birds and animals also return from hibernation, making everything vibrant. The sun showers and subsequent rainbows also add to the feeling that you’re living in a dreamlike world. Photo by Library of Congress from Unsplash

