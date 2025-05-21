5 Ways to Romanticize Your Morning Routine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mornings can be really rough. With snoozed alarms, rushed breakfasts and the general chaos of classes, it’s easy to fall into a routine that feels like survival mode over self-care.

But what if you could transform your mornings into something enjoyable?

Romanticizing your routine is about finding beauty in the ordinary. Here are five simple ways to start romanticizing your mornings and maybe even have you looking forward to waking up for an 8 a.m..

Set a Morning playlist over an Alarm You don’t have to start your day with a loud beeping from your phone. Try and swap your alarm out for a soft playlist that eases you into the day. You could try some acoustic versions of songs that you love or even something more peppy. Waking up to music you love immediately shifts your mood and makes your morning feel less stressful If your phone doesn’t have music alarms, you can start one right as you wake up. I have an Amazon Alexa that lets me set any song or playlist I want. Light a Candle/wax melter While You Get Ready Lighting a candle in the morning will give your mornings a fun and peaceful tone. You can keep it going while you’re journaling or doing makeup, and it should give your morning some coziness. I love using a scent like fresh linen, but there are many scents that will feel clean or calming. Make sure you check your buildings policy though, my dorm building doesn’t allow candles so I opt for a wax melter and it does the job great. Have a fun Beverage Whether you’re a coffee girl, a tea person or just love water, you can make it cute. I used to stay in my bed before classes, but now I have made it a routine to go get a coffee or tea before my classes and sit outside while I get some sun. Try using a cute glass or adding something different to your drink that you normally don’t use. A fun drink with a candle and music sounds like an amazing way to start your morning, like a movie. Don’t Check Your Phone right away I know it’s hard. But even 15 minutes after you wake up will give your brain time to wake up gently, instead of jumping right into the chaos of the world. It’s so easy to have your life centered around your devices, but this is a great way to cut some of your reliance on screens. Morning Skincare routine Whether it’s a big routine or a splash of cold water and moisturizer, make it your morning ritual. I added a skin care routine to my morning, and it made me feel much prettier and productive Even if you are in a rush or have a lot of time, this will help you feel grounded and in control. It’s a great habit to get into to slow down and start taking great care of yourself.

Your routine doesn’t have to be perfect, but make your morning time you enjoy and not time you are forced to have.

Mornings set the tone for the entire day. When you start your day by treating yourself with care, it can change your whole mindset.

Tomorrow, even if you wake up tired, try adding one detail to start off your day great!