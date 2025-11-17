5 Ways to Beat Your Mid-Semester Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter into November, we’re all super excited for the upcoming holidays and the chance to reconnect with friends and family. However, this time of year can also bring the stress of exams and endless study sessions.

However, studying doesn’t have to feel impossible, and midterm burnout isn’t inevitable. Here are a few quick and easy tips to help you beat that mid-semester slump.

Make a Playlist

Perhaps the best way to set the mood for studying is with music. So, make a playlist that helps you focus. Whether it’s chill lo-fi beats, upbeat pop or classical music, find whatever makes you feel productive and energized, and add them to your own personal playlist. I honestly even make different playlists for different types of studying: one for reading and note-taking, another for memorizing with flashcards and one more for writing papers. The right music can help block out distractions, keep your energy up and even make long study sessions feel shorter.

Dress the Part

While I totally understand the urge to live in heavy sweats all semester, I’ve noticed that I always feel more motivated to study when I’m dressed a little nicer. I’m not saying you need to look ready for the Met Gala, but throwing on a cute sweater and a pair of jeans somehow shifts my mindset. When you’re not wearing clothes your brain is going to associate with sleep or relaxation, you’re less tempted to fall into those habits. If you’re already dressed to take on the day, you’ll be more likely to tackle your study session, too. Photo by freestocks from Unsplash

Romanticize the Little Things in Your Routine

I’ve always found that literally romanticizing your study routine helps you review better. Pick out stationery that matches your vibe, and don’t be afraid to spend the extra $4 on the cute notebook. At the end of the day, you’ll be more motivated to study when you’re using the pretty, aesthetically pleasing notebooks, pens and folders you chose for yourself.

Have a Fun Drink

Having a little beverage to sip on while you study can completely change the vibe of your study session. It doesn’t have to be fancy, but something enjoyable can make studying feel more like a self-care ritual than a chore. Maybe it’s a milky cappuccino made just the way you like it, a nice bottle of sparkling water or a calming cup of tea. Whatever it may be, make sure its something you know you’ll enjoy. You should also try to get creative: iced coffee with cinnamon, hot chocolate with marshmallows or a cold brew with oat milk. The key is that the drink feels like a treat that’s yours alone, giving your study session a little touch of joy and comfort.

Reframe Your Own Narrative