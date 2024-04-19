5 Ways to Avoid Spring Semester Burnout

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The spring semester at State College is almost over. As the weather gets warmer and the HUB lawn becomes a popular hangout spot, motivation becomes harder to find the nicer it gets outside.

While it is a shame that the nicest weather in State College always comes around when the semester comes to a close, there are always a few weeks where there is nowhere nicer in the world than Happy Valley.

However, about half a semester is left, and it can get hard to motivate yourself to keep focus when it’s a beautiful day outside or the entire school year of work is starting to get to you.

Here are five tips to help you stay the course on the final lap.

Make a to-do List

This might seem like a no-brainer, especially to those who are more Type-A. But having a physical list of the things that need to be completed that day can help all the projects and work seem more tangible. Especially when you’re trying to get stuff done early to clear up time for the weekend or squeeze in an assignment in between more compelling activities. Having a to-do list doesn’t only motivate you to get work done, but also can aid you in knowing how much you need to get done for the day or week. This gives you a good insight into whether or not you can coast and enjoy the nice weather for the rest of the day.

Schedule self-care and social time into your weeks

It’s the final stretch, and for many people, their only goal is to get all their work done on time for the rest of the year. But if you can’t take care of yourself and have fun with these final weeks, burnout will come sooner rather than later. Schedule time for going to the gym, getting enough sleep and mental self care. Make sure that you do have time to grab food with your friends and spend a night out every now and then. It’s all about knowing your own social battery and work load. But doing the small things to take care of yourself and have fun will help you avoid burnout.

You have to Get over “FOMO”

This might seem to directly go against the point above. “FOMO,” also known as the “fear of missing out,” can be a really powerful point that will motivate you to hang out when all other signs tell you that you shouldn’t. Unfortunately, the warmer the weather the more fun things your friends are going to plan to do. There comes a point where you can decide to go frolick on Old Main lawn but then you’re going to have to get your work done that night, regardless of whatever fun is on the agenda. If you’re not going to know how to turn down plans, you’re going to be tired and overworked. Then when you have a gloomy day to catch-up on work, you’re not going to want to tackle all the homework you’ve put off. There’s a balance with everything, but trying to keep yourself motivated sometimes means choosing work over fun to maximize enjoying time without any big projects that you’re procrastinating looming in the near future.

Take time for yourself

This is a big piece of advice for those who relate to the point above. But when people are constantly inviting you places, and you’re trying to manage your workload, it is likely that what is going to take the backseat is your mental and physical health. There isn’t anything harder than saying no to an afternoon trip to Cafe 210’s patio on a sunny day, but if you’re still recovering from last night do you need another pitcher? If you spent all day hanging out at the Arboretum, maybe you get your work done and have an early night in and read a book. This isn’t saying skip your friends birthday because you’re tired or ignore all your texts one day just because you feel like it. But burnout doesn’t just come from your school work. It can happen when you are going out too much and draining your social battery. You don’t want to run out of steam too early, so take time to be independent and put yourself first in some instances.

Learn how to Combine fun and productivity.