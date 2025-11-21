Five Things I’ve Learned Since Becoming A Freshman At Penn State

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting at Penn State this fall was one of the most exciting and nerve-wracking experiences of my life. I was so excited to get on campus and meet new people, but the second my parents left, I didn’t even know where to begin. However, since August, I’ve luckily learned a few things that every new student should know.

It’s Normal To Be Homesick

Missing home is normal. It is the first time we are ever truly on our own. I didn’t expect to feel nostalgic for my bedroom or my hometown bagel place. Yet there I was brought to tears over my bed. Although I felt alone in missing my family because everyone seemed to be having so much fun, I quickly realized I was not alone, and many other people also felt that way. It took me a while to overcome this feeling, and sometimes I still can’t wait to go home for break. But I’ve collected methods to help me recover from this homesickness. The first was understanding that I had just gone through a huge life change, and that it would take time to fully adjust. Giving myself grace and validating my feelings instead of fighting them made the transition much easier. Next, call at least one person from home every day. I know that seems like a bit much, but especially during that initial period of being here, it was a game-changer. Additionally, finding places that remind you of home even when you’re miles away. It’s the small things that brought me the most comfort. I’ll say it again, it’s okay to be homesick. And that’s because it really is. This is one of the biggest changes of our lives, recognize it and understand everything you feel is completely normal!

Time Management Is Key

Freshman year is a juggling act. Between lectures, homework, club meetings and social events, every day is different and time tends to slip away. I’ve learned a lot about maintaining a good work-life balance just from this one semester. Planning out my whole day in a planner has helped me to feel more in control of my life. It also makes every task seem a little less intimidating. I schedule a lot of time for my school work and clubs, but I also make sure I do things for myself. Whether it is seeing my friends or going on a walk, having these increments of time for yourself are super important for a healthy mental state.

Campus Dining Is What You Make Of It

Before arriving, I always heard horror stories of the dining hall food. However, it’s not as bad as everyone makes it out to be. Sure, it is hit-or-miss, but I’ve found a few go-to items for each meal that are always reliable. It took some getting used to, but experimenting and trying out new foods can be fun. If you think about it, it’s nice being able to go to the dining hall when you’re hungry and to have your food already made! Plus, it allows you to expand your palette and try out the numerous options. Some of my favorite bites since coming here have been Bowls, Fresco, Market Pollock Asia Kitchen, On A Roll and my favorite, Choolaah. These places have such high quality food, and because of the campus meal plan, you can get each meal for around three dollars. It’s such a steal!

Joining Clubs Make Life More Fun

I know you’ve heard it a million times, but you have to put yourself out there. Initially, I was overwhelmed by how many clubs PSU had to offer. I was worried about how I would manage these extracurriculars on top of school work, but most of all, I was scared to put myself out there. However, joining these organizations has been one of the highlights of my time here so far. I’ve met so many amazing people who share the same interests as me, and it has added much-needed structure to my day. It’s nice having something to look forward to besides class. College shouldn’t just be work; it is a super social time where getting comfortable with the uncomfortable is crucial.

Don’t Stress the Small Stuff