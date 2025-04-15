This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

As the spring semester comes to a close and finals week rapidly approaches, college students everywhere feel the impending doom of having to lock in and finish the semester strong.

As it becomes impossible to find a place to sit in the library, we could all use some study tips and tricks to help embrace our inner academic weapon. Here are my top five tips to help you finish this semester strong.

Find the Perfect Study Spot The first step to a successful study session is finding your perfect study spot, and it is different for everybody. Maybe you prefer hiding in the darkness of the stacks of the Pattee Library, or to embrace the sunrays coming through the windows of the business building. No matter which spot is right for you, find your perfect place and stick with it. There is no shortage of campus study spots at Penn State. pack all the essentials Something that took me a long time to learn was that it is essential to overpack for study sessions. There is nothing worse than getting all the way to the library and settling in, only to have to turn right back around because you forgot your textbook or laptop charger at home. Double check those bags and make sure you have everything you need to get through your studying. (And yes, that includes snacks.) Photo by Matt Ragland from Unsplash Take brain breaks Giving your brain a chance to rest and let the information you are studying absorb helps to increase your long term memory and increases how much of what you are studying your brain actually retains. Taking a break to check your phone, grab coffee, refill your water bottle or grab a snack can help your brain collect itself and improve your focus while studying. start early In college, most of us have mastered the art of procrastination. While trying to balance our busy schedules with academics and extra curriculars it can be difficult not to procrastinate. As difficult as it may be, trying to start studying early and not leaving everything for the last minute could really make the difference when it comes to the success of your studying. Find a method that works for you. This could be making a quizlet a week early when you have time and studying it closer to the actual exam date, or something similar. know yourself The most important tip– find the strategies that work best for you. We are all so different and have brains that work and process information differently. Maybe you need to write things down to remember them, or color code your notes to organize them in your brain. No matter what you find works for you, know yourself and what you need to succeed. Trust yourself. You’ve got this.

What study tips have you discovered in your time in college that have become essential to your routine? We all have our own methods and preferences when it comes to studying, and it truly is all about finding what works for you.

Happy studying!